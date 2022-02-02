Best Nature for Oshawott, Dewott, and Samurott in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If you chose the water starter, Oshawott, you’ll be glad to know that the cute otter starter received some changes in Arceus. Samurott, which is now a Water and Dark type, gains some unique abilities and additional firepower. If you want to cut through your opponents with ease, you’ll need to know the best Nature for Oshawott/Dewott/Samurott in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Samurott-H’s stats were shifted around a little bit. Losing some HP (95 to 90) but gaining some Attack (100 to 108) and a hefty chunk of Speed (70 to 85) allows Samurott-H to perform better as a physical attacker. Reduced defenses mean that it can take even less of a hit before, so extra care will be needed to ensure it lives long enough to finish off opponents. The best nature for Samurott-H is Adamant or Jolly, for this reason.

Samurott-H’s movepool is great — being one of seven Dark-types in the game allows STAB (same-type attack bonus) benefits on new unique move Ceaseless Edge, which not only deals damage, but also inflicts Jagged Splinters on the target. In addition, Samurott-H has access to good physical attacks like Aqua Tail, Aqua Jet, Megahorn, X-Scissor, Poison Jab and Psycho Cut. Finally, Samurott-H has innate access to False Swipe, which can definitely help out when filling out your Pokédex.