Best Nature for Oshawott, Dewott, and Samurott in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
This edge sure is ceaseless.
If you chose the water starter, Oshawott, you’ll be glad to know that the cute otter starter received some changes in Arceus. Samurott, which is now a Water and Dark type, gains some unique abilities and additional firepower. If you want to cut through your opponents with ease, you’ll need to know the best Nature for Oshawott/Dewott/Samurott in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Samurott-H’s stats were shifted around a little bit. Losing some HP (95 to 90) but gaining some Attack (100 to 108) and a hefty chunk of Speed (70 to 85) allows Samurott-H to perform better as a physical attacker. Reduced defenses mean that it can take even less of a hit before, so extra care will be needed to ensure it lives long enough to finish off opponents. The best nature for Samurott-H is Adamant or Jolly, for this reason.
Samurott-H’s movepool is great — being one of seven Dark-types in the game allows STAB (same-type attack bonus) benefits on new unique move Ceaseless Edge, which not only deals damage, but also inflicts Jagged Splinters on the target. In addition, Samurott-H has access to good physical attacks like Aqua Tail, Aqua Jet, Megahorn, X-Scissor, Poison Jab and Psycho Cut. Finally, Samurott-H has innate access to False Swipe, which can definitely help out when filling out your Pokédex.