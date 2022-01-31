Petilil and Lilligant were first introduced in Pokémon Black and White, as relatively benign Grass-type. However, in Arceus, the Hisuian form of Lilligant gains a new sub-type in Fighting, allowing it access to a lot of new options in battle. New options means new strategies, so here is the best Nature for Petilil and Hisuian Lilligant in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Lilligant-H’s stats have shifted from Lillgant-U’s baseline. Now featuring a 105 in both Speed and Attack, as well as suboptimal 75 Defense and Special Defense, Lilligant-H is able to square off against tougher opponents more easily. Combined with the new Fighting sub-type, Lilligant-H will find success against types it’s other form couldn’t. All of this combined pushes Lilligant-H towards wanting a Jolly or Adamant Nature.

Lilligant-H’s movepool includes access to powerhouse moves such as Poison Jab, Drain Punch, Close Combat, and Leaf Blade. However, Lilligant-H also has access to statuses, such as Sleep Powder and Stun Spore, as well as support moves such as Recover. Finally, Lilligant-H’s signature move, Victory Dance, is a fantastic self-buff that allows Lilligant-H to take more hits then expected. Our recommended loadout for Lilligant-H is Victory Dance, Drain Punch, Poison Jab and Leaf Blade — giving Lilligant-H a way to snowball and recover towards victory.