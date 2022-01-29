Best Nature for Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The series mascot makes another return in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. First discoverable in the Nature’s Pantry in the Obsidian Fieldlands, Pikachu and it’s evolutionary lines provide one of the earliest forms of Electric typing. If you’re curious what the best nature for Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu is in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, look no further.

Pikachu, in Arceus at least, should always be evolved into Raichu. Pokémon cannot hold items in Arceus, and as such the lack of Light Ball makes Pikachu, statistically, weaker than Raichu. Raichu, unfortunately, suffers from a low stat pool — totaling only 485, Raichu’s highest stat is its Speed (base 110), followed by Attack and Special Attack (90.) This means that Raichu’s best Natures are either Adamant, Modest, Timid, or Jolly. You could alternatively opt for a lesser used nature such as Lonely or Mild if you don’t want to sacrifice offense, but don’t mind sacrificing Defense (Raichu’s base Defense is 55, so it doesn’t matter.)

The choice does matter, as if you pick Adamant or Jolly, you will not want to slot Special Attacks on your Raichu — and vice versa for Modest and Timid. Raichu’s movepool is varied, allowing you to choose from selection of both physical and special attacks: Thunderbolt, Thunder, Play Rough, Volt Tackle, Wild Charge, Iron Tail, Calm Mind, Hyper Beam and Thunder Wave allow Raichu to slot for Attacks or Special Attacks well.