Ponyta and Rapidash are early-game Fire Pokémon, which first appeared in Pokémon Red and Blue. These fan favorites are known for their high Speed and Attack, but suffer from low HP and middling defenses. If you want to catch the strongest one, you need to know what the best nature for Ponyta and Rapidash in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is.

Rapidash, as mentioned above, relies on high Speed and Attack to dole out damage — with a base 105 Speed and base 100 Attack, anything Rapidash attacks (that doesn’t resist it at least) will definitely feel the hurt. As such, the best Natures for Rapidash would be either Adamant or Jolly, with Adamant edging out due to the Agile/Strong Style system.

Rapidash has access to many useful physical Attacks, such as Wild Charge, Poison Jab, High Horsepower, Megahorn, and Flare Blitz. This provides excellent type coverage, and allows Rapidash to perform reasonably well against many opponents — however, due to their lower HP and defenses, get outperformed by other, stronger Fire types later on in the game. It should be noted that the Galarian form of Rapidash does not appear in Arceus unfortunately, so if you’ve been on the hunt for one, you can stop looking.