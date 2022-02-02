Best Nature for Rowlet, Dartrix, and Decidueye in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Fan favorite Rowlet has returned from Pokémon Sun and Moon with new tricks. Previously a Grass and Ghost dual-type, Decidueye-H is now a Grass and Fighting dual-type. Alongside some minor stat shifts and access to powerful new moves, you’ll definitely want to know what the best Nature for Rowlet/Dartrix/Decidueye in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is.

Decidueye-H’s new typing coincides with its new stats — gaining some HP (78 to 88) and Attack (107 to 112) at the sacrifice of Speed (70 to 60.) Some minor Defense and Special Defense changes (75 to 80 and 100 to 95, respectively) don’t really move the needle on how bulky Decidueye-H is. All of this emphasizes Decidueye-H’s physical attack capabilities, and combined with the new movepool, pushes Decidueye-H towards wanting either an Adamant or Jolly Nature.

Decidueye-H’s movepool has expanded to include great options like Leaf Blade, Brave Bird, Air Slash, Shadow Claw, Psycho Cut, Spikes, and new Fighting type move Triple Arrows. This attack boosts Decidueye-H’s critical attack chance and also lowers the target’s defenses, allow Decidueye-H to mow through even bulky enemies. Decidueye-H also has access to Bulk Up, to boost it’s offensive capabilities even further, and False Swipe, which is useful if you are struggling to complete your Pokédex.