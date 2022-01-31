The final travel upgrade you’ll unlock in Arceus is the flying Pokémon Braviary. Originally a Flying and Normal dual-type, Hisuian Braviary is a Psychic and Flying dual-type, gaining a 4x resistance against Fighting types. If you’re curious how best to use this new Pokémon, you’ll need to know the best nature for Rufflet and Hisuian Braviary in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Braviary-H stats are different from Braviary. Whereas old Braviary focused on decent Speed and fantastic Attack, Braviary-H stats lean towards a Special Attacker. With a poor 83 in Attack, a whopping 112 in Special Attack, and a middling 65 in Speed your Braviary-H will definitely be wanting a Modest Nature. You could boost it’s Speed with a Timid Nature, but maximizing Braviary’s damage output will get you more mileage, especially with Esper Wing (explained below.)

Braviary-H’s movepool is sadly still tilted towards a physical attacker — but it has just enough Special Attacks to make a Modest Nature work. Important choices include Hurricane, Mystical Fire, Dazzling Gleam and new move Esper Wing, which not only increases your action speed but also comes with a higher chance to critically hit. This allows Braviary-H to circumvent it’s low Speed issue, and put out more damage.