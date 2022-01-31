Best Nature for Snorunt, Glalie, and Froslass in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

During your adventure in the Alabaster Icelands, you have undoubtedly seen the shivering little pyramid out and about in the harsh blizzard. Snorunt can evolve into two different Pokémon based on its gender and the use of a Dawn Stone — Snorunt will evolve into Glalie, unless you use a Dawn Stone on a female Snorunt, in which case it becomes Froslass. Here are the best natures for Snorunt, Glalie, and Froslass in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Glalie and Froslass fulfill different roles. Glalie is kind of useless, unfortunately — lack of mega-evolutions in Arceus means that Glalie, with it’s 80 across the board flat stat pool, will always be outclassed by other options. If you’re dead set on using Glalie, however, we recommend taking advantage of mixed capabilities with a Naive Nature.

Froslass, on the other hand, trades some minor survivability for a massive speed boost — 110 Speed, to be exact. This allows Froslass to gain more action turns than other choices, and combined with her movepool, can take advantage of the new Ice type mechanics. We recommend a Timid or Modest Nature for her.

Glalie’s movepool has a healthy mix of physical and special attacks. Icicle Crash, Blizzard, Crunch, Shadow Ball, Ice Beam and Dark Pulse all provide unique choices. Spikes is also useful if you’re preparing for trainer rematches, but is not particularly useful for anything else. Froslass, on the other hand, has access to a wide range of Special Attack coverage in Thunderbolt, Ice Beam, Psychic, Shadow Ball, Water Pulse and Blizzard, allowing you to take advantage of Ice and Ghost’s unique typing and defensive properties.