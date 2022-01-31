One of the first travel upgrades you unlock is the ability to ride Wyrdeer, a fast Pokémon that can not only cover large areas quickly, but also jump over small obstacles. Wyrdeer’s agility doesn’t quite translate to combat, however, so you’ll definitely need to know the best Nature for Stantler and Wyrdeer in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Wyrdeer is a new evolution for Stantler, a one-off Normal type that most players forget about. Wyrdeer gains a secondary Psychic type, along with a huge stat boost from total 465 to 525 stat points. Wyrdeer has a base 103 in HP, 105 in both Attack and Special Attack, middling 72/75 Defense and Special Defense, and a poor 65 in Speed. Combined with it’s move pool, this pushes Wyrdeer towards being a “mixed” attacker, which means its best Nature is either Brave or Quiet to boost either Attack or Special Attack, at a cost of Speed.

Wyrdeer has a decent movepool. Options for physical attacks include Megahorn, High Horsepower, Wild Charge and Psyshield Bash — a new move that has a chance to boost defensive stats. However, Wyrdeer has some solid Special Attack options as well in Psychic, Thunderbolt, Shadow Ball and Energy Ball. Combined with Hypnosis and Calm Mind as support and buff options allow Wyrdeer to be fairly useful at all stages of the game.