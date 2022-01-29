Best Nature for Teddiursa, Ursaring and Ursaluna in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Teddiursa, Ursaring, and Ursaluna are semi-early game bear Pokémon. The earliest time you can located one of these is in a Space-Time Rift in the Obsidian Fieldlands — but they’re tough for early-game players, and can result in blacking out. If you do get one, though, you are likely wondering what the best nature for Teddiursa, Ursaring and Ursaluna is in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Ursaring and it’s new form Ursaluna are heavy, slow hitters. Ursaring boasts a base attack of 130, while Ursaluna gets even stronger with a base attack of 140 — but a base speed of 50 makes for very slow Pokémon indeed. As such, the best Nature for Ursaring and Ursaluna is Adamant, boosting attack by a solid 10% at the expense of Special Attack.

Ursaring’s move pool is fairly nice for Normal types: Play Rough, High Horsepower, Double-Edge, Stone Edge and Shadow Claw round out a solid type coverage. Ursaluna, being a Normal and Ground dual-type, enjoys the STAB (same type attack bonus) benefits for High Horsepower as well as access to a new move in Headlong Rush. This move carries a base power of 100, but lowers Ursaluna’s defensive stats afterwards, making for a powerful, yet risky, weapon in Ursaluna’s arsenal.