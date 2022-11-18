In this brave new world of Pokemon, several rarely seen type combinations are being tried and tested — and Tinkaton is definitely once of the rarer ones. Boasting a Fairy/Steel dual-type, something that only four other Pokemon have had prior, Tinkaton comes as a solid option to fill any Fairy or Steel-sized holes in your team composition. If you want to make it buff, then you’ll want to check out the best Nature for Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What is the best nature for Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton?

Tinkaton has a strange stat spread — average to good defenses (85 HP, 77 Defense, 105 Special Defense), a middling 75 Attack and slightly above average Speed of 94 doesn’t immediately tell you what this Pokemon wants. For that, we have to take a peek at its move pool — Tinkaton is the only Pokemon to gain access to the unique move Gigaton Hammer, a Physical Steel move with a staggering 160 base power. For that reason alone, you’re looking at either Adamant or Jolly as the Natures of choice, with Adamant winning out slightly.

Tinkaton’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tinkaton has three options for abilities, and none of them stand out as being superior. Mold Breaker is probably the best choice, as being able to connect Gigaton Hammer with an enemy Pokemon regardless of their Ability is certainly important, but Pickpocket can be used if you’re looking to play some mindgames and steal an opposing item. Own Tempo doesn’t really do much for Tinkaton, and should be avoided.

Aside from Gigaton Hammer, Tinkaton also enjoys access to Fake Out, Play Rough, Skitter Smack, Swords Dance, Rock Slide, Stone Edge, Draining Kiss and Bulldoze — providing plenty of ways to build this Amy Rose-esque ‘mon. A good starting set would be Fake Out, Gigaton Hammer, Rock Slide and Play Rough, but there is an argument for running Draining Kiss and Swords Dance if you think you can set up.