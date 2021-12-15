Best off-road cars in Forza Horizon 5

Some might say the most challenging part of playing Forza Horizon 5 is picking the car you want to drive. With over 500 different vehicles and events requiring specialized rides, some players might need a bit of advice. If you’re looking for the best vehicles to use in off-road races, you’ve come to the right place. The five vehicles listed below are always a safe bet if finishing first is your goal.

2016 Jeep Trailcat

Screenshot by Gamepur

Let’s start with the most reasonably priced vehicle on this list: the $75,000 Jeep Trailcat. The base Trailcat might not be the fastest off-road car, but it does have a perfect 10 when it comes to off-roading. However, if you want to pull some speed out of this budget Jeep, the correct tuning setup will turn it into a beast on the track. So, whether you’re buying it to upgrade or just driving it as is, you’ll have a balanced off-road choice either way.

Speed: 6.2

Handling: 3.9

Acceleration: 5.5

Launch: 4.1

Braking: 4.0

Offroad: 10

AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST 2554

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, let’s hit the complete opposite price bracket and talk about the Warthog. This $850,000 SUV from the future is a must-own for any Halo fan. Yet, it’s also stellar for off-road circuits and races with tons of turns. With its insane 10 launch and 8.6 acceleration, the other SUVs have challenges keeping up. So, if you’ve got money to burn and you’re a massive halo fan, this is the off-road machine for you.

Speed: 4.2

Handling: 4.1

Acceleration: 8.6

Launch: 10

Braking: 6.7

Offroad: 10

2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, for a happy medium between the first two. The Rally Fighter has the futuristic looks of the Warthog and a top speed closer to that of the Trailcat, but it doesn’t really do anything the best of any vehicles on this list. So, why is it here, you might ask? It’s simply a blast to drive after you put a solid tune on it. Nothing can match the sense of fun you get racing the Rally Fighter down a steep hill. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s a solid choice for completing early off-road PR Stunts.

Speed: 6.0

Handling: 3.8

Acceleration: 4.5

Launch: 3.6

Braking: 4.0

Offroad: 10

2017 Ford #25 “Brocky” Ultra4 Bronco RTR

Screenshot By Gamepur

Next, we have the most off-road-looking vehicle on the whole list: the Brocky. This thing eats off-road terrain for breakfast. If you’re racing in the Borcky, nothing the world can throw your way will slow you down, except maybe a tree. As you can see, the rest of its stats don’t measure up to its off-road statistic, but this is a vehicle that the right tunes will go a long way. So, if you’re down to spend the money and time tuning it, you’ll have a fantastic off-road ride on your hands.

Speed: 4.7

Handling: 4.1

Acceleration: 6.1

Launch: 5.2

Braking: 5.2

Offroad: 10

2020 Ford #2069 Bronco R “Welcome Pack”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly, we have the all-around champion of this list, the “Welcome Pack” Bronco R. If you have the Horizon “Welcome Pack’ you probably don’t need to buy any other car on this list. However, if you didn’t get the pack, no worries — you can buy this beauty in the Auction House. The Bronco is a rocket at top speed, quick off the line, and accelerates back up to its top speed blazingly fast. Also, it doesn’t need tunning to be the top choice. So, if you want to rule the off-road racing scene, this Bronco is your ticket there.