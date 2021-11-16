Best PPSH-41 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Compared to its Warzone iteration, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s PPSH-41 is blazing fast and can cut through more than four enemies with just one magazine. Despite all of the attention being on the MP-40, PPSH-41 has the opportunity to be the best submachine in multiplayer. Yes, the base weapon is underwhelming and will take several matches to reach its max level, but there is a particular set of attachments waiting to be applied to form one rapid eliminator.

With it being Vanguard’s closest gun to an MP7, the most successful class for the PPSH-41 can be witnessed once lowering the weapon’s recoil and boosting its underwhelming firepower. That being said, this class is mainly for those who flourish in close-range gunfights and aren’t afraid to roam around all parts of a map. Listed below are the required attachments you’ll need to see the gun’s best performance.

Muzzle : Strife Compensator

: Strife Compensator Underbarrel : SMLE Pistol Grip

: SMLE Pistol Grip Barrel : ZAC 300mm

: ZAC 300mm Magazine : .30 Russian Short 35 Rounds

: .30 Russian Short 35 Rounds Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Optic : G16 2.5x scope

: G16 2.5x scope Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : ZAC Folding

: ZAC Folding Proficiency : Nerves of Steel

: Nerves of Steel Kit : Quick

: Quick Best perks for the PPSH-41: Ghost, Tracker, and Scavenger

If you’re without either the muzzle, barrel, or stock shown above, you’ll still face a steep level of recoil. Together, the Strife Compensator, ZAC 300mm, and ZAC Folding weakens the PPSH-41’s vertical recoil by over 30 percent, making it almost non-existent. As for the rest of the attachments, they will supply a surprising increase to the gun’s damage and velocity, lending you the power to end enemies with just about three hits.

As its fire rate becomes second to none, we recommend that you apply both the Scavenger and Tracker perks. Scavenger provides you ammo when coming across bodies, with Tracker displaying footsteps of nearby enemies for you to take out and steal their bullets. As you’ll be constantly running and gunning, a perfect fit for your secondary is none other than the Fighting Knife — ultimately providing that last bit of damage when your PPSH-41 needs to be reloaded in the midst of battle.

