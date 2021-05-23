The Kanto Cup tier list in Pokémon Go – Best Pokémon – May 2021

The Kanto Cup has returned to close out the Season of Legends in Pokémon Go. Unfortunately, this is an unranked season, so anything you do here won’t count towards your total value of increasing your Battle League rank. But if you’re looking to experiment in the Kanto Cup, now is the time to do that, and you can have a bit of fun with your Pokémon Teams.

Kanto Cup still has quite a bit of competition. The battles will take place from May 24 to June 1. These are some of the best Pokémon in the Kanto Cup and the overall tier list for these battles.

Kanto Cup tier list

Lead tier list

These are some of the best lead Pokémon you can use in the Kanto Cup. A lead Pokémon is the first one you use in your line and is typically a reasonably tank or bulky Pokémon with high defenses and stamina.

Tier Pokémon S Lickitung, Hypno, Snorlax, Chansey, and Alolan Muk A Lapras, Alolan Ninetales Dewgong, Alolan Sandslash, and Dragonair B Ninetales, Alolan Raticate, Golbat, Articuno, and Magneton C Venusaur, Gyarados, Haunter, Clefable, and Alolan Golem D Poliwhirl, Pidgeot, Vileplume, Blastoise, and Gloom

These are Pokémon you want to use for extended fights. The ones in the C and D category are not the worst options, but they serve better roles in the Kanto Cup. You’re better off using a Pokémon with high defense and stamina, such as Lickitung and Snorlax. These are both Normal-type Pokémon, which are only weak to Fighting-types.

Switch tier list

These Pokémon are the safe choices in Pokémon Go. They don’t have too many weaknesses, and when you use them in a battle, it’s pretty reliable that they’re going to win. Most of the Pokémon on this list or filling this role in your Pokémon Go team should be a reliable backup when an opponent attempts to counter your first Pokémon.

Tier Pokémon S Hypno, Lapras, Beedrill, Raichu, and Alolan Marowak A Gyarados, Alolan Muk, Dewgong, Charizard, and Venusaur B Zapdos, Electrode, Wigglytuff, Grimer, and Poliwhirl C Galarian Rapidash, Clefable, Vaporeon, and Kingler D Aerodactyl, Omastar, Gengar, Ivysaur, and Seaking

You want to switch to these Pokémon pretty quickly in your battle to ensure your lead Pokémon doesn’t take too much damage. The lead will be fairly bulky, but a switch Pokémon will be able to counter or protect for it.

Closer tier list

These Pokémon are the best that you want to use as your final choice in your roster. They’re going to be the last line of defense, and they should be capable of surviving long enough to ensure you win the fight.

Tier Pokémon S Mewtwo, Chansey, Venusaur (Shadow), Pidgeot, and Raichu A Mew, Alolan Raichu, Alolan Raticate, Blastoise, and Pinsir B Lapras, Alolan Marowak, Zapdos, Nidoqueen, and Omastar C Alolan Persian, Ninetales, Alolan Sandslash, Clefable, and Muk D Golbat, Machamp, Charizard, Arcanine, and Electrode

You want your last Pokémon to be a surefire choice to survive most battles you use it in. Because it’s the final choice in your lineup, you want to hold off on using it for as long as possible until you have no other choice. The last choices in this category are not terrible, but they’re not ideal, compared to those in the S, A, and B tier.

