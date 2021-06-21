Best PvE weapons in Destiny 2

In Destiny 2, the majority interaction that players will have with the world is shooting something in it. As such, the weapons that you use each season are extremely important. Weapons comes and go in Destiny 2, and balance changes and patches can mean that last season’s hotness become this season’s old junk.

In this guide, we will run through some of the best weapons in the game for PvE activities. In general, for PvE, we are either looking for great crowd clearing potential or very strong one-shot damage to take on tough enemies and boss fights.

Best PvE Kinetic Weapons

Extraordinary Rendition (SMG)

Chroma Rush (Auto Rifle)

Dead Man’s Tale (Exotic Scout Rifle)

Witherhoard (Exotic Grenade Launcher)

Heritage (Shotgun)

Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver (Hand Cannon)

Succession (Sniper Rifle)

The Extraordinary Rendition was introduced in Season of the Chosen, bring the kind of effective range to the SMG class that can challenge most Auto Rifles. The Chroma Rush is definiltey the most effective Kinectic Auto Rifle this season, while the Dead Man’s Tale is capable of plinking Sniper Rifle levels of damage into enemy heads.

Witherhoard has been top tier since it arrived in the game thanks to insane area control and damage over time, while the Heritage and Succession are really the last contenders in their class at this point in time. Finally, the Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver might take a little getting used to, but once you adapt to how it feels it is an incredible weapon that can be backed up by Warmind Cell generation to really make it shine.

Best PvE Energy Weapons

IKELOS/Seventh Seraph SMG

Gnawing Hunger (Auto Rifle)

Sunshot (Exotic)

Trinity Ghoul (Exotic)

Seventh Seraph CQC

Riskrunner (Exotic)

Once again, being able to produce Warmind Cells is a strong look for the IKELOS and Seventh Seraph SMGs, and the CQC Shotgun. The Gnawing Hunger Auto Rifle is still as powerful as it was when it launched, and the Sunshot is easily the best Hand Cannon in the game when it comes to clearing enemies quickly, especially with an active catalyst.

The Trinity Ghoul and Riskrunner are both capable of clearing enemies so quickly that is actually just feels unfair.

Best PvE Power Weapons

The Lament (Exotic)

Deathbringer (Exotic)

Code Duello (Rocket Luancher)

Xenophage (Exotic)

Anarchy (Exotic)

Falling Guillotine (Sword)

Crown Splitter (Titan Sword)

Swords are still extremely good options for the Power weapon slot, so the Lament, Falling Guillotine, and Crown Splitter are all great options. The Xenophage has been one of the strongest power Exotics in the game forever and really does reduce just about anything in the game to ash. Anarchy is a must-have for damage and debuffs, and the Deathbringer has really been brought to life thanks to the newly available Catalyst.