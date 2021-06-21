How to get the Witherhoard Exotic in Destiny 2

Witherhoard is an Exotic Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 with a long history of terrorizing players in PvP and melting enemies in PvE. The projectiles fired by this weapon will cause damaging pools on the ground, locking down areas completely.

The Witherhoard was previously obtainable from a Season Pass but was moved into the Exotic Archive with the launch of Beyond Light.

How To Get Witherhoard

To get the Witherhoard, you will need the following resources:

1 Exotic Cipher

100,000 Glimmer

150 Glacial Starwort

1 Ascendant Shard

Exotic Ciphers

These are difficult to get, and each weapon from the Archive needs one in order to obtain it. You can only obtain them from the Season Pass, or by completing a weekly mission for Xur. You can also only hold one at a time, putting a lot of pressure on you to get the other resources you need if there are lots of guns you want to get over the course of the season.

Glacial Starwort

This is the planetary resource that you can get from Europa. If you equip the right mods on your Ghost Shell you will be able to find chests and resource nodes quickly and easily, making farming it up pretty easy to do.

Ascendant Shards

Another difficult to get resource, you can find a full guide on how to get them here. To give you a brief overview, you will need to get them from the following sources: