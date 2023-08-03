Baldur’s Gate 3: All Subclasses For Each Class in BG3

There are only a handful of classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, but each of them is unique and comes with various subclasses. These subclasses give your character a more specific role and a variety of powers that make them instrumental to a battle, or being able to win someone over in a conversation.

It’s challenging to keep track of all these subclasses, and it can feel exhausting. Thankfully, we have them all in a single place for you to keep track of them, and figure out which is best for you. Here’s what you need ot know about all subclasses for each class in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Every Subclass For All Classes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each class you have in Baldur’s Gate 3 has a unique array of choices. A subclass gives a diverse path for your character to explore with that class, giving them a variety of abilities they would not unlock if they went down a different path. This means you could have two Barbarians in your Baldur’s Gate 3 party, but if they have different subclasses, they can specialize and unleash different abilities in combat.

All Barbarian Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Barbarian in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subclass Subclass Description Berserker Lead the charge against the enemy, unleashing your Rage and doing even more damage while using the Rage ability. Wildheart Lean into the wild and your connection with nature, taking down foes with a bear’s might or a wolf’s speed. Wild Magic Every time you rage, the magical properties of your body explode, giving you random benefits and making it more difficult to fight against spellcasters.

All Bard Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subclass Subclass Description College of Lore Use your knowledge of the arcane against your enemies, enhancing you and your party members, while causing chaos for enemies. College of Valor Inspire your allies and boost them in battle by inspiring them throughout an encounter. College of Swords Become a more frontline Bard, capable of unleashing various attacks with their weapon skills.

All Cleric Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subclass Subclass Description Knowledge Domain Life Domain Become a more focused healer in the party. Light Domain Fight against the darkness using your spells, ready to deliver good and justice to the world. Nature Domain Unleash the power of nature and the earth using a variety of powerful element-based spells. Tempest Domain Infuse your weapons with magic, increasing your strength and prowess in a fight. Trickery Domain Trick your enemies in combat by relying on deception magical spells. War Domain Bolster yourself and party members in battle, enhancing your combat capabilities.

All Druid Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subclass Subclass Description Circle of Spores Unleash the power of fungus and spores against your enemies, relying on them to win the day. Circle of the Land Use your magical slots to unleash the power of nature against your foes, using more spell slots. Circle of the Moon Augment your body, becoming a particular magical creature to suit your needs for any battle.

All Fighter Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Fighter in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subclass Subclass Description Battle Master Become the frontline soldier and the ultimate combatant in your party. Champion Lead the charge and rally your party forward, motivating and maneuvering them to victory. Eldritch Knight Mix your melee combat with a variety of spells that you can unleash during combat.

All Monk Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subclass Subclass Description Way of the Open Hand Double-down of melee combat by using a variety of attacks that increase your Monk’s fighting powers. Way of Shadow Become a more stealth-based Monk, attacking from the shadows. Way of the Four Elements Unleash the powers of the element and use a variety of spells with your Ki powers.

All Paladin Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subclass Subclass Description Oathbreaker The dark side of the traditional Paladin, where you lean into darkness, where a Paladin typically carves a path forward with light. Oath of the Ancients The ancient ways are your ways, and you rely on traditional magic and nature to change the course of a fight. Oath of Devotion You are the one to ensure the weak are protected and the light remains a shining beacon for all to see. Also known as Holy Knights. Oath of Vengeance Any person who does a horrendous deed in front of you will soon learn to fear you, and your character values justice above all else.

All Ranger Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subclass Subclass Description Beast Master For anyone who wants to control a beast alongside the Ranger, the Beast Master has you working alongside a trusted animal companion. Gloom Stalker A Gloom Stalker will stick to the shadows, keeping darkness an ally and sneaking up on their foes before a battle begins. Hunter The Hunter tracks all kinds of prey in Baldur’s Gate 3 and specializes in single-target attacks.

All Rogue Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Rogue in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subclass Subclass Description Arcane Trickster Not only will be using the shadows to your advantage, but the Arcane Trickster has a variety of spells to augment their abilities. Assassin The Assassin stalks their prey and strikes with a heavy amount of attacks, unleashing a massive amount of single-target damage. Thief The Thief has various skills at their disposal, capable of creating an opportunity and opening any lock in their path.

All Sorcerer Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subclass Subclass Description Draconic Bloodline Your character has a dragon ancestor, and they can tap into that old magic to channel their spells. Storm Sorcery Unleash the power of wind and lightning with your powerful spells as a Wild Magic Sorcerer. Wild Magic Tap into the power of chaos and unleash it with your spells, unlocking the potential of the elemental planes.

All Warlock Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Warlock in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subclass Subclass Description Archfey Your power comes from the strength of a lord or lady of the Fey, and the spells you know reflect this magical realm. The Fiend You have promised your service to a Fiend, and they have a variety of requests from you to grant you this power. The Great Old One Ancient Eldritch beings in the Far Realm fuel your power, and to help them towards their goals, they grant you otherworldly powers.

All Wizard Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the subclasses you can pick when playing a Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3.