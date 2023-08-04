Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Cantrips for All Classes in BG3

When you’re creating your character in Baldur’s Gate 3 or leveling them up as you progress through the story, there will be opportunities for you to teach your character Cantrips. A Cantrip is a spell that does not use a Spell Slot, which means a character can use it as many times as they want. Although they might not be as strong, they can be extremely useful in and out of combat.

Not every class can learn the same Cantrips as others, which means you’ll want to consider what you teach your party members and your character. There are several to pick from, and several are better than others. Here’s what you need to know about the best cantrips for all classes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How Cantrips Work in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cantrips are similar to spells in Baldur’s Gate 3. They typically take up an action slot in battle, and they have a specific effect, typically against an enemy to damage them, cause a debuff, or buff an ally. The difference between a Cantrip and a traditional spell is that Cantrips do not require a spell slot. Spellcasters in Baldur’s Gate 3 typically have a limited number of spell slots, and they can refresh these after a short rest, but a majority of them require a long rest to recover them.

Because most spells require a spell slot, Cantrips are a great way to continue performing magic during and out of combat, but they might not be as powerful. Regardless of their strength, they are extremely useful in and out of combat in Baldur’s Gate 3, and some classes in the game have access to one over others, meaning you’ll want to consider which ones to grab for every class you play and have in your party.

Best Bard Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Bard will typically be your supportive character in Baldur’s Gate 3. They’re going to aid in helping your allies in making it easier to attack, and they’re also going to be intricate to providing support with their Bardic Inspiration, and the handful of Cantrips they use. I found it best to pick Cantrips that support your party with your Bard, and Vicious Mockery is easily one of the best ones they can get.

Cantrip Cantrip Effect Blade Ward Take only half the damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing Attacks Minor Illusion Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate. True Strike Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll. Vicious Mockery 1d4 Psychic damage. Insult a creature, and it has Disadvantage on its next Attack Roll.

Best Cleric Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Cleric is another supportive class, but they’re typically on the frontlines, capable of doing a good amount of damage. Even so, they can endlessly help in your Baldur’s Gate 3 journey by enhancing your rolls using Guidance, or being the person in your party who speaks with characters, using Thaumaturgy to enhance their Intimidation and Performance skill checks.

Cantrip Cantrip Effect Blade Ward Take only half the damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing Attacks Guidance The target gains +1d4 Bonus to Ability Checks. Sacred Flame 1d8 Radiant Damage. Engulft a target in flame-like radiance. Thaumaturgy Gain Advantage on Intimidation and Performance Checks.

Best Druid Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Druids are another support class. Like Clerics, they can be healers, but they also typically find themselves on the frontlines of a battle, with a decent level of Armor Class to protect themselves. When they start the game, their bread and butter Cantrip will be Shillelagh, as it enhances their primary weapon and strengthens it. The other choices are helpful if you plan to be a supportive spellcaster of the group, especially with Guidance and Poison Spray.

Cantrip Cantrip Effect Guidance The target gains +1d4 Bonus to Ability Checks. Poison Spray 1d12 Poison Damage. Project a puff of noxious gas. Shillelagh Your staff or club becomes magical: it deals 4 to 11 Bludgeoning damage and uses your Spellcasting Ability for Attack Rolls. Thorn Whip Pulls the creature 3 meters closer to you.

Best Sorcerer Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Sorcerer is another powerful spellcaster, and when you have one in your Baldur’s Gate 3 party, there are several Cantrips you’ll have to pick from. They’re similar to Wizards, so you might be grabbing the same thing for them as you would your Wizard, and that’s completely fine. These two are close enough to be the same so you’ll likely want to avoid having two of them at your party.

Cantrips Cantrip Effects Acid Splash 1d6 Acid Damage. Throw a bubble of Acid that damages each creature it hits. Bone Chill 1d8 Necrotic Damage. Prevent the target from healing until your next turn. An undead target receives Disadvantage on Attack Rolls. Fire Bolt 1d10 Fire Damage. Hurl a mote of fire. Poison Spray 1d12 Poison Damage. Project a puff of noxious gas. Ray of Frost 1d8 Cold Damage. Reduces the target’s movements speed by 3 meters. Shocking Grasp 1d8 Lightning Damage. The target cannot use reactions. This spell has an Advantage on creatures with metal armour.

Best Warlock Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Warlocks rely on their Cantrips throughout combat, and for some Warlock characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, Eldritch Blast is a must-have. Nearly every Warlock will be used, and some builds further enhance this simple Cantrip, turning it into a high-level spell that a Warlock can repeatedly use throughout a combat encounter. For anyone who wants to place their Warlock in melee range, make sure to grab Blade Ward to help them out.

Cantrips Cantrip Effects Blade Ward Take only half the damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing Attacks Eldritch Blast 1d10 Force Damage. Conjure 1 beam(s) of crackling energy. Poison Spray 1d12 Poison Damage. Project a puff of noxious gas. True Strike Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll.

Best Wizard Cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wizards, similar to Sorcerers, heavily rely on their magic in Baldur’s Gate 3. Because they’re consistently doing spells throughout an encounter, having several Cantrips that can aid them and do damage in combat is extremely useful, which makes Bone Chill, Poison Spray, Ray of Frost, and Acid Splash some of the best choices if you’d rather save your heavy-hitting spells for the toughest enemies during an encounter.