Best Sakin MG38 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Sakin MG38 is a great LMG that has an amazing fire rate and can make mince meat of your enemies in a matter of seconds. The LMG does require a bit of experience to wield but it nevertheless is a great weapon to have in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. With specific attachments and perks, it can be made even deadlier when in battle. With that in mind, here are the best loadouts for the Sakin MG38 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to unlock the Sakin MG38 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Sakin MG38 is automatically unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. As such, you can use it instantly in all the game modes.

Best Sakin MG38 attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel: 20” Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20” Bruen Silver Series Barrel Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap Stock: Cheetah STM Stock

Cheetah STM Stock Underbarrel: Sakin Side Grip

Sakin Side Grip Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

For the MW2 loadout, we focused on improving the MG38’s overall stats to truly make it a wonder in battle. The Aim Down (ADS) Speed sees a huge improvement in this loadout thanks to the FSS Ole-V Laser and the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap. The FSS Ole-V Laser also improves the overall stability of the weapon. The 20” Bruen Silver Series Barrel improves the bullet velocity as well as the damage range of the LMG among other things. The Cheetah STM Stock improves the aim-waling speed while the Sakin Side Grip provides some much-needed steadiness to the weapon.

The Perk package for the Sakin MG38 includes Scavenger and Overkill as base perks. Scavenger will help you recover additional ammo from dead enemies and Overkill gives you an additional primary weapon slot. Using an assault rifle is recommended here. Fast Hands as the bonus perk will help you in switching and reloading weapons faster. Finally, Ghost is the ultimate perk that keeps you hidden under enemy radars. The lethal and tactical options for this loadout consist of the Frag and Stun Grenade respectively.

Best Sakin MG38 attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap Underbarrel: Sakin Side Grip

Sakin Side Grip Perk Package: Weapons Specialist Base Perks: Overkill and Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Weapons Specialist Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: FlashGrenade

For the Warzone 2.0 loadout, we focused on improving the weapon’s range and accuracy mainly. The attachments remain the same here as the MW2 loadout except the optic and muzzle are added. The muzzle we went with is the ZLR Talon 5 improves the damage range and bullet velocity of the weapon while also suppressing the sound. The VLK 4.0 Optic provides 4x magnification which is immensely useful in the Warzone.

The perk package we went with here is Weapons Specialist, mainly because it has Overkill as the base perk alongside Strong Arm. Again, assault rifles are recommended for this slot. Strong Arm helps in throwing your equipment further. Spotter as the bonus perk helps in detecting enemy equipment through walls while also giving the ability to disable some of them. Finally, Survivor is the ultimate perk that grants you one review when you’re down. The lethal and tactical options remain the same as the MW2 loadout.