Best settings for Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games available. The game is free-to-play and capable of running on low-end mobile devices. Even though the game automatically optimizes its settings according to the device, there are in-game settings that players can tweak to get the best possible performance.

Players can access the setting menu by clicking on the gear icon on the top right. The settings are divided into several aspects which control the in-game settings, graphics, sound, sensitivity, and more.

Best Control settings

In the Control section, players can either select Simple or Advanced mode. Simple mode enables players to start firing whenever an enemy is around automatically; however, that is not the ideal move in every scenario; hence it is better to go with Advanced mode.

In the Advanced mode, players need to select Hip firing option for all weapons except Sniper Rifles, which is better with ADS.

You can also customize the location of different buttons and their sizes; however, players need to figure it out independently.

Best Basic settings

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players can use the below-mentioned settings in the Basic section:

Aim Assist- On

Fast Throw Grenade- Off

Quick Run- On

Joystick Auto-Spring- On

Fixed R-Fire BTN- On

Fixed Joystick- On

Fixed Virtual Joystick Display Position- Off

Right fire button for fixed perspective- On

Release R-Fire BTN of Shotgun to Hipfire- Off

Hide Prone Button (Hold crouch to prone)- On

ADS- Tap to ADS

Display left fire button – On (subjective)

Slide (While Running) – Tap couch while sprinting

Always Sprint – Off

Sensitivity- 60-70

Gyroscope – Off

Camera FOV – Depends upon device

Best Audio and Graphic settings

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players can use the below-mentioned settings in the Audio and Graphics section:

Graphic quality – Low/Medium

Frame Rate – Very High (low for low-end devices)

Depth of field – Off

Ragdoll – Off

Bloom – Off

Anti-Aliasing – Off

Real-Time Shadows – On

BR Mode Graphic Style – Realistic

Adjust Screen – Checked

Audio settings are once again subjective to preference. It includes game sounds, lobby music, and different settings which can be customized according to your needs. Similar to audio settings, tweak the Sensitivity settings after trying different combinations and options.