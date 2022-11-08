The SP-R 208 has become one of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for its wide range of abilities. It can either be turned into a shotgun-like brutalizer at short range or can be a vicious pest when shot from hundreds of meters away. That said, its greatest setup is an all-around elimination machine that can fire faster than most other rifles. Here’s the best SP-R 208 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer.

Best SP-R 208 attachments and class setup in MW2

If you have played your fair share of matches, you have likely seen dozens of players rocking the marksman rifle without a scope and using it for close-combat fights. As overpowered as this loadout is, you can get even more out of the SP-R 208 when speeding up its sluggish fire rate and giving it a scope that flourishes at any distance imaginable. You can find every attachment and perk needed for this loadout below.

Barrel : 23.5″ Fluted R-67

: 23.5″ Fluted R-67 Optic : Luca Bandera Scope

: Luca Bandera Scope Magazine : 10 Round Mag

: 10 Round Mag Comb : Aim-Assist 406

: Aim-Assist 406 Bolt : FSS ST87

: FSS ST87 Perk Package Base Perks : Scavenger and Double Time Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Ghost



Those leveling up the weapon should first begin to work for the 10 Round Mag. Although it does considerably slow your zoom-in pace, it saves you from reloading countless times over with its base five-bullet magazines. You will then find the biggest improvement in your performance with the FSS ST87. This is a special Bolt attachment that essentially functions as a weapon perk, bolstering your fire rate to become as swift as a semi-auto assault rifle.

Of course, the weapon is far from being as quick on the draw as most snipers. The Gunsmith can easily help you resolve this issue with the Aim-Assist 406 Comb and 23.5 Fluted R-67. Each lends a higher increase to your ADS time than all other add-ons in their category, and pairing these with the FSS ST87 can certainly lead to more rapid multi-kills — making its Gold Mastery Camo a breeze to earn.

A non-negotiable when building the strongest SP-R 208 is having the almighty Luca Bandera Scope. Unlike all other optics, it provides swappable zooms for both close and long-range gunfights, bearing 3.7x and 8.0x magnification toggles. However, you must unlock and level up the Lockwood Mk2 to Level 7 in order to obtain the optic.

As if the FSS ST87 didn’t help you reload fast enough, the Fast Hands Bonus Perk can push the reload time under a second. Of course, reloading is pointless if you don’t have ammo, right? Well, the SR-R’s low bullet quantity can be a worry of the past with Scavenger, a Base Perk that grants additional ammo with each eliminated body you encounter. You can then focus the rest of the package on your stealth abilities by applying the speed-increasing Double Time and Ghost — the latter which leaves you off enemy UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors. Lastly, we advise completing the loadout with one of the game’s top-tier pistols, such as the Basilisk or X12.