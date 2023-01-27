The best loadouts, classes, and builds in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Loadouts are an essential part of Call of Duty, especially in Warzone 2.0. It gives you an edge over competitors who might be relying on loot drops, but if you were lucky enough to get a loadout drop, you’re putting yourself ahead of the curve. We’ll be talking about the best loadouts, classes, and builds that you can have as a preset before dropping into the battlefield.

Fennec 45 loadout

Fennec 45 Loadout
Screenshot by Gamepur
Primary GunFennec 45
Rear GripFennec Rubber Grip (1.00 Ounces, -0.45 Inches Length)
LaserVLK LZR 7MW
MagazineFennec Mag 45
StockFTAC Locktight Stock (-4.00 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Length)
UnderbarrelFSS Sharkfin 90 (-0.80 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Length)

This Killer SMG loadout is one of the most mobile loadouts in this list. If you’re looking to reposition throughout the match constantly, this is the perfect loadout. The Fennec 45 is the perfect gun for short to medium-range combat, giving you the ability to spray down enemies with minimal recoil and a lot of firepower.

Kastov 762 loadout

Kastov 672 Loadout
Screenshot by Gamepur
Primary GunKastov 762
MuzzlePolarfire-S
BarrelIG-K30 406MM
LaserSchlager PEW BOX IV
OpticVLK 4.0 Optic
Magazine40 Round Mag

The Kastov 762 is one of the best ARs in Warzone right now. It has decent damage and a fantastic range. As a bonus, you can easily control its recoil with the right attachments. 

Lachmann-556 loadout

Lachmann 556 Loadout
Screenshot by Gamepur
Primary GunLachmann-556 
MuzzleSakin Tread-40 (+0.80 Ounces, +0.35 Inches Length)
UnderBarrelCommando Foregrip (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length)
Barrel9-Inch Lachmann Rapp Barrel (+0.50 Pounds, +0.40 Inches Length)
Magazine40 Round Mag
OpticAim OP-V4 (+3.00 Ounces, -1.65 Inches)

The Lachmann 556 is a very powerful gun that thrives in excellent recoil control with decent damage and range. We seriously think that the Lachmann 556 is flying under everyone’s radar and strongly recommend that you try this loadout.

M13B loadout

M13B Loadout
Screenshot by Gamepur
Primary GunM13B Loadout
MuzzleHarbinger D20 (+1.40 Ounces, +1.00 Inches Length)
UnderBarrelPhase-3 Grip (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length)
Barrel14-Inch Bruen Echelon (+0.50 Pounds, +0.40 Inches Length)
Magazine45 Round Mag
OpticAim OP-V4 (0.00 Ounce, -1.65 Inches)

The M13B is an insanely powerful gun that excels in Warzone 2’s low-TTK (time-to-kill) meta. As long as you’re landing your shots, you wouldn’t have any problem regarding the M13B’s mediocre firepower.

RPK loadout

RPK Loadout
Screenshot by Gamepur
Primary GunM13B
MuzzleKastovia DX90 (+1.40 Ounces, +1.00 Inches Length)
UnderBarrelCommando Foregrip (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length)
Rear GripDemo-X2 Grip (+1.00 Ounce, +0.45 Inches Width)
Magazine40 Round Mag
OpticAim OP-V4 (0.00 Ounce, -1.65 Inches)

The LMG class is fantastic in Warzone 2 when compared to the previous iteration of the game. It has an excellent range potential, and with the change-up in pacing in Warzone 2, this gun does not lack behind in terms of heaviness. We recommend considering the RPK if you’re into LMGs, as this might be the best time for this class.

TAQ-56 AR loadout

TAQ-56 Loadout
Screenshot by Gamepur
Primary GunTAQ-56
MuzzleKomodo Heavy (+0.80 Ounces, +0.35 Inches Length)
UnderBarrelFTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length)
Barrel17.5-Inch Tundra Pro Barrel (+0.50 Pounds, +0.40 Inches Length)
Ammunition5.56 High Velocity (+0.68 Grams, +8.71 Bullet Velocity)
Magazine60 Round Mag

The TAQ-56 is a phenomenal gun with one of the highest dealing damage in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 even in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer mode. It has slightly more recoil than the M4, but pairing it with the right attachments will surely bring out this gun’s maximum potential.

Victus XMR Loadout

Victus XMR Loadout
Screenshot by Gamepur
Primary GunVictus XMR
MuzzleBruen Counter-Ops (+0.50 Ounces, +1.00 Inches Length)
Ammunition.50 Cal Explosive (+0.70 Grams, +8.71 Bullet Velocity)
BarrelMack 8 33.5 Super (-0.20 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Width)
StockXRK Rise 50 (-4.00 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Length)
OpticSP-X 80 6.6x (-1.35 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Eye Position)

Sniping sure has been less effective in Warzone 2’s battlefield. The developers removed the one-shot headshot in Warzone — with the exception of the Victus XMR loadout with explosive caliber bullets. We know snipers are not in the meta right now, but if players want to try out a sniper loadout, check this gun and use it in your loadout.

