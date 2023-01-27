The best loadouts, classes, and builds in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Get in with the meta in Warzone 2.0.
Loadouts are an essential part of Call of Duty, especially in Warzone 2.0. It gives you an edge over competitors who might be relying on loot drops, but if you were lucky enough to get a loadout drop, you’re putting yourself ahead of the curve. We’ll be talking about the best loadouts, classes, and builds that you can have as a preset before dropping into the battlefield.
Fennec 45 loadout
|Primary Gun
|Fennec 45
|Rear Grip
|Fennec Rubber Grip (1.00 Ounces, -0.45 Inches Length)
|Laser
|VLK LZR 7MW
|Magazine
|Fennec Mag 45
|Stock
|FTAC Locktight Stock (-4.00 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Length)
|Underbarrel
|FSS Sharkfin 90 (-0.80 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Length)
This Killer SMG loadout is one of the most mobile loadouts in this list. If you’re looking to reposition throughout the match constantly, this is the perfect loadout. The Fennec 45 is the perfect gun for short to medium-range combat, giving you the ability to spray down enemies with minimal recoil and a lot of firepower.
Kastov 762 loadout
|Primary Gun
|Kastov 762
|Muzzle
|Polarfire-S
|Barrel
|IG-K30 406MM
|Laser
|Schlager PEW BOX IV
|Optic
|VLK 4.0 Optic
|Magazine
|40 Round Mag
The Kastov 762 is one of the best ARs in Warzone right now. It has decent damage and a fantastic range. As a bonus, you can easily control its recoil with the right attachments.
Lachmann-556 loadout
|Primary Gun
|Lachmann-556
|Muzzle
|Sakin Tread-40 (+0.80 Ounces, +0.35 Inches Length)
|UnderBarrel
|Commando Foregrip (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length)
|Barrel
|9-Inch Lachmann Rapp Barrel (+0.50 Pounds, +0.40 Inches Length)
|Magazine
|40 Round Mag
|Optic
|Aim OP-V4 (+3.00 Ounces, -1.65 Inches)
The Lachmann 556 is a very powerful gun that thrives in excellent recoil control with decent damage and range. We seriously think that the Lachmann 556 is flying under everyone’s radar and strongly recommend that you try this loadout.
M13B loadout
|Primary Gun
|M13B Loadout
|Muzzle
|Harbinger D20 (+1.40 Ounces, +1.00 Inches Length)
|UnderBarrel
|Phase-3 Grip (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length)
|Barrel
|14-Inch Bruen Echelon (+0.50 Pounds, +0.40 Inches Length)
|Magazine
|45 Round Mag
|Optic
|Aim OP-V4 (0.00 Ounce, -1.65 Inches)
The M13B is an insanely powerful gun that excels in Warzone 2’s low-TTK (time-to-kill) meta. As long as you’re landing your shots, you wouldn’t have any problem regarding the M13B’s mediocre firepower.
RPK loadout
|Primary Gun
|M13B
|Muzzle
|Kastovia DX90 (+1.40 Ounces, +1.00 Inches Length)
|UnderBarrel
|Commando Foregrip (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length)
|Rear Grip
|Demo-X2 Grip (+1.00 Ounce, +0.45 Inches Width)
|Magazine
|40 Round Mag
|Optic
|Aim OP-V4 (0.00 Ounce, -1.65 Inches)
The LMG class is fantastic in Warzone 2 when compared to the previous iteration of the game. It has an excellent range potential, and with the change-up in pacing in Warzone 2, this gun does not lack behind in terms of heaviness. We recommend considering the RPK if you’re into LMGs, as this might be the best time for this class.
TAQ-56 AR loadout
|Primary Gun
|TAQ-56
|Muzzle
|Komodo Heavy (+0.80 Ounces, +0.35 Inches Length)
|UnderBarrel
|FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length)
|Barrel
|17.5-Inch Tundra Pro Barrel (+0.50 Pounds, +0.40 Inches Length)
|Ammunition
|5.56 High Velocity (+0.68 Grams, +8.71 Bullet Velocity)
|Magazine
|60 Round Mag
The TAQ-56 is a phenomenal gun with one of the highest dealing damage in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 even in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer mode. It has slightly more recoil than the M4, but pairing it with the right attachments will surely bring out this gun’s maximum potential.
Victus XMR Loadout
|Primary Gun
|Victus XMR
|Muzzle
|Bruen Counter-Ops (+0.50 Ounces, +1.00 Inches Length)
|Ammunition
|.50 Cal Explosive (+0.70 Grams, +8.71 Bullet Velocity)
|Barrel
|Mack 8 33.5 Super (-0.20 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Width)
|Stock
|XRK Rise 50 (-4.00 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Length)
|Optic
|SP-X 80 6.6x (-1.35 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Eye Position)
Sniping sure has been less effective in Warzone 2’s battlefield. The developers removed the one-shot headshot in Warzone — with the exception of the Victus XMR loadout with explosive caliber bullets. We know snipers are not in the meta right now, but if players want to try out a sniper loadout, check this gun and use it in your loadout.