The best loadouts, classes, and builds in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Loadouts are an essential part of Call of Duty, especially in Warzone 2.0. It gives you an edge over competitors who might be relying on loot drops, but if you were lucky enough to get a loadout drop, you’re putting yourself ahead of the curve. We’ll be talking about the best loadouts, classes, and builds that you can have as a preset before dropping into the battlefield.

Fennec 45 loadout

Primary Gun Fennec 45 Rear Grip Fennec Rubber Grip (1.00 Ounces, -0.45 Inches Length) Laser VLK LZR 7MW Magazine Fennec Mag 45 Stock FTAC Locktight Stock (-4.00 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Length) Underbarrel FSS Sharkfin 90 (-0.80 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Length)

This Killer SMG loadout is one of the most mobile loadouts in this list. If you’re looking to reposition throughout the match constantly, this is the perfect loadout. The Fennec 45 is the perfect gun for short to medium-range combat, giving you the ability to spray down enemies with minimal recoil and a lot of firepower.

Kastov 762 loadout

Primary Gun Kastov 762 Muzzle Polarfire-S Barrel IG-K30 406MM Laser Schlager PEW BOX IV Optic VLK 4.0 Optic Magazine 40 Round Mag

The Kastov 762 is one of the best ARs in Warzone right now. It has decent damage and a fantastic range. As a bonus, you can easily control its recoil with the right attachments.

Lachmann-556 loadout

Primary Gun Lachmann-556 Muzzle Sakin Tread-40 (+0.80 Ounces, +0.35 Inches Length) UnderBarrel Commando Foregrip (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length) Barrel 9-Inch Lachmann Rapp Barrel (+0.50 Pounds, +0.40 Inches Length) Magazine 40 Round Mag Optic Aim OP-V4 (+3.00 Ounces, -1.65 Inches)

The Lachmann 556 is a very powerful gun that thrives in excellent recoil control with decent damage and range. We seriously think that the Lachmann 556 is flying under everyone’s radar and strongly recommend that you try this loadout.

M13B loadout

Primary Gun M13B Loadout Muzzle Harbinger D20 (+1.40 Ounces, +1.00 Inches Length) UnderBarrel Phase-3 Grip (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length) Barrel 14-Inch Bruen Echelon (+0.50 Pounds, +0.40 Inches Length) Magazine 45 Round Mag Optic Aim OP-V4 (0.00 Ounce, -1.65 Inches)

The M13B is an insanely powerful gun that excels in Warzone 2’s low-TTK (time-to-kill) meta. As long as you’re landing your shots, you wouldn’t have any problem regarding the M13B’s mediocre firepower.

RPK loadout

Primary Gun M13B Muzzle Kastovia DX90 (+1.40 Ounces, +1.00 Inches Length) UnderBarrel Commando Foregrip (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length) Rear Grip Demo-X2 Grip (+1.00 Ounce, +0.45 Inches Width) Magazine 40 Round Mag Optic Aim OP-V4 (0.00 Ounce, -1.65 Inches)

The LMG class is fantastic in Warzone 2 when compared to the previous iteration of the game. It has an excellent range potential, and with the change-up in pacing in Warzone 2, this gun does not lack behind in terms of heaviness. We recommend considering the RPK if you’re into LMGs, as this might be the best time for this class.

TAQ-56 AR loadout

Primary Gun TAQ-56 Muzzle Komodo Heavy (+0.80 Ounces, +0.35 Inches Length) UnderBarrel FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Length) Barrel 17.5-Inch Tundra Pro Barrel (+0.50 Pounds, +0.40 Inches Length) Ammunition 5.56 High Velocity (+0.68 Grams, +8.71 Bullet Velocity) Magazine 60 Round Mag

The TAQ-56 is a phenomenal gun with one of the highest dealing damage in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 even in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer mode. It has slightly more recoil than the M4, but pairing it with the right attachments will surely bring out this gun’s maximum potential.

Victus XMR Loadout

Primary Gun Victus XMR Muzzle Bruen Counter-Ops (+0.50 Ounces, +1.00 Inches Length) Ammunition .50 Cal Explosive (+0.70 Grams, +8.71 Bullet Velocity) Barrel Mack 8 33.5 Super (-0.20 Ounces, +0.40 Inches Width) Stock XRK Rise 50 (-4.00 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Length) Optic SP-X 80 6.6x (-1.35 Ounces, 0.00 Inches Eye Position)

Sniping sure has been less effective in Warzone 2’s battlefield. The developers removed the one-shot headshot in Warzone — with the exception of the Victus XMR loadout with explosive caliber bullets. We know snipers are not in the meta right now, but if players want to try out a sniper loadout, check this gun and use it in your loadout.