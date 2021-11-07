Best Type 99 Loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Type 99 is a classic Japanese bolt-action rifle that lives up to its reputation as a good for any engagement weapon perfectly in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Sniper rifles are very unique weapons in the Call of Duty franchise as they are never used like you think they would be. Snipers in Call of Duty are used more as high-skill aggressive weapons that favor players with precise aim and superior game sense. The Type 99 is also the first sniper rifle available for players to use and can be altered to be the perfect choice for quick scoping players everywhere. Here’s the best loadout for the Type 99 in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

If your goal is to take full advantage of the Type 99’s potential as an aggressive sniper then you will want to focus on speed with the following attachments:

Muzzle: L Brake

Barrel: Shiraishi Short

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Magazine: Default

Ammo Type: Frangible

Optic: Default

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Sakura CVR Custom

Proficiency: Focus

Kit: Fully Loaded

The Shiraishi Short barrel and Sakura CVR Custom stock are the most helpful attachments available when it comes to making a Type 99 loadout that focuses on aggression. Both attachments increase movement speed, sprint to fire speed, and aim down sight speed. With these buffs, you should find running around the map with a sniper rifle much more forgiving. Additionally, the SMLE Pistol Grip underbarrel attachment will boost your spring to fire speed even more.

There are a couple of attachments slots that you will probably want to leave alone as they make your movement speed and weapon handling speed considerably slower. You could vouch to add an extended magazine, but it might be hard to justify the debuffs you get when choosing one. To counter the slow reload speed, be sure to fire off all five rounds before reloading, making it so your soldier will auto-reload with a stripper clip instead of manually reloading every bullet.

Optics are very subjective when it comes to sniper rifles in Call of Duty: Vanguard and they are often interchangeable. Consider the map that you are playing on and change your optics to better fit the playstyle of any given situation. That said, the default optic is a balanced zoom sniper scope, perfect for both long and even some close-range encounters. Be sure to use the Fabric Grip to further boost your ADS time to have a chance against other primaries in the game.

Related: Best Kar98k loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The rest of your loadout should be geared towards your aggressive playstyle. We suggest using Ghost, Radar, and Lightweight to quickly move around the map undetected, find your kills, and get out without being spotted. Choosing a good sidearm is important when using a sniper rifle, so consider the Top Break for its high damage output. Finally, try using Stims in your tactical slot to give yourself a health boost when an automatic weapon starts suppressing your position.