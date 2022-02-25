Best Void Aspects and Fragments for Hunter in Destiny 2

With the long-awaited arrival of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes the first of the Light subclass reworks, Void. The Void 3.0 Hunter is all about sneaking in, causing big damage, and getting out before the enemy knows what hit them. Packed with invisibility abilities, the Void 3.0 hunter is perfect for players that want to take a different approach to Destiny 2 combat. Void 3.0 Hunter is also great at weakening enemies and allowing teammates to do better DPS. In this guide, we will be going over the best Aspects and Fragments to use on the new Void 3.0 Hunter subclass.

Best Aspects

Vanishing Step Dodging makes you invisible.

Trapper’s Ambush Activate Quickfall to spend your melee charge and dive to the ground, creating a large smoke cloud on impact, which then dissipates. Targets caught in the cloud are weakened, and allies are made invisible. Your Smoke Bomb makes nearby allies invisible when it attaches to neaby surfaces or targets.



Best Fragments

Echo of Expulsion Void ability final blows cause targets to explode.

Echo of Reprisal Final blows when surrounded by combatants grant bonus super energy.

Echo of Dilation While crouched, you sneak faster and gain enhanced radar resolution.



This Void 3.0 Hunter build will allow you to practically always have some form of invisibility ready for both you and your allies. This will also allow you to go invisible to close space, allowing you to cast your super and buff your nearby fireteam.