Best Void Aspects and Fragments in Destiny 2

Bungie has introduced a large variety of new mechanics and content in the Witch Queen Expansion. Destiny 2 is a title with regular seasonal changes, but Void 3.0 has completely shifted the meta. Here are some of the best void aspects per class and fragments that work best with them.

To acquire all of these new void aspects and fragments, head to the Tower. Speak to Ikora, and she will sell you each of these abilities for glimmer.

Titan

image by Gamepur

The Titan has void aspects that lean into the class’s strength’s as a frontline defender. Controlled Demolition is a key aspect of this. The aspect can hold two fragments and it causes any target hit with any void ability to become volatile. Defeating a volatile enemy causes them to explode. Each explosion spreads volatile to nearby enemies and heals all fireteam members.

Bastion is an essential aspect. Deploying the Titan barricade will grant a powerful void over shield. This overshield persists even after the barricade falls. Use the new barricade to reinforce your allies, grenades, and the new shield throw mechanic to keep enemies volatile. These two aspects in tandem will keep your entire fireteam healthy and protected against any enemy threat.

Hunter

image by Gamepur

The Hunter is all about playing the elusive rogue. Quick strikes and high damage while minimizing the risk involved with being up close.

Stylish executioner is the perfect Hunter aspect. Defeating enemies inflicted with the three void debuffs will grant invisibility and Truesight. Vanishing step will allow the Hunter to become invisible by using their dodge.

Careful use of these two aspects in tandem can keep a Hunter very hard to stop. The constant invisibility will keep a Hunter safe while they are left free to deal high amounts of burst damage from relative safety.

Warlock

image by Gamepur

The Warlock’s void 3.0 aspects completely lean into an energy leeching vampire style of play. A good Warlock can sustain allies while weakening all enemies from distance.

Feed the void grants devour anytime a target is defeated with a void ability. When devour is active, any final blows grant health and extend its duration. Child of the Old Gods is the best new aspect in Destiny 2. Every rift the Warlock places will spawn a sentient black hole.

This orb will then fly and attach to any enemies being attacked by the Warlock. The orb will then weaken any enemy it touches while also dealing damage. This damage is then returned to the Warlock as ability energy or health depending on which rift they have equipped.

Void Fragments

image by Gamepur

Fragments are augments that slot into aspects to allow for class customization. Certain aspects hold more fragments than others. Void 3.0 has over a dozen fragments, but these listed below are the best all-around fragments for any class or encounter.

Echo of Expulsion – Void ability final blows cause targets to explode.

Echo of Persistence – Void buffs applied to you have increased duration.

Echo of Starvation – Picking up and orb of power grants Devour.

Echo of Undermining – Your void grenades weaken targets.

Careful use of these void aspects and fragments can help turn the tide of the hardest content Destiny 2 has the offer.