Best way to farm Bloodpoints in Dead By Daylight

Gathering Bloodpoints in Dead By Daylight can be a volatile experience. At times, it can feel like you are getting a ton of them per match, and then the next day think earning any is a victory. Bloodpoints are accumulated at the end of each game in Dead By Daylight and are spent in the Bloodweb to unlock perks, items, and offerings for your Survivors or Killers. If you want more, here are some ways to farm out some Bloodpoints in Dead By Daylight.

Generally, just playing the game well and a lot is the best way to earn Bloodpoints in Dead By Daylight. That being said, you can find ways to boost the incoming numbers. For starters, multiple Offerings will take what you would typically earn in a match and increase it by a certain percentage. Most are relegated to specific categories, but others will take all Bloodpoints and increase them. If you and other players burn these Offerings at the beginning of a match, the effects will stack, so everyone benefits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, let’s look at perks. Most perks will be looking to increase your capabilities during a match, but a few will reward Bloodpoints for doing certain things. Be sure to read the description of your perks when looking for how they reward Bloodpoints. For Survivors, we recommend No One Left Behind or David King’s We’re Gonna Live Forever perk which will give you a massive Bloodpoint bonus when you level up the perk. Barbeque & Chilli is a must on the Killer side, giving up to double points for all categories when you hook Survivors.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now when you are in a game, just play normally. Don’t do anything that will get you killed, but if you see a moment to boost your Bloodpoints, do that. Also, keep the game going for as long as you can to earn more opportunities for Bloodpoints. If you are the Killer, don’t wipe everyone out right away, and Survivors don’t rush for the exit gate the moment the generators are repaired. With all the boosts you will be getting from Offerings and perks, you will be bathing in the Bloodpoints.

Additionally, be sure to look out for special events Dead By Daylight is hosting. Especially during their anniversary in the summer and around Halloween, they like to give hundreds of thousands of Bloodpoints to players just for logging into the game.