How to farm MGP in Final Fantasy XIV Online

Manderville Gold Saucer, also known as the Gold Saucer, is a location you can visit in Final Fantasy XIV to earn a special currency known as MGP. There are plenty of mini-games that you can participate in at this location, and there are other ways you can go about earning MGP to fill your pockets. In addition, if you earn enough, you’ll be able to purchase exclusive prizes offered at the event. This guide breaks down some of the best ways to farm MGP in Final Fantasy XIV Online.

Weekly Challenges

The Gold Saucer challenges are the ones you will want to tackle to earn MGP, and some will give you more than others. You can check out all of these challenges, and their MGP reward, below:

Complete 3 Mini-Games (1,000 MGP)

(1,000 MGP) Earn 100 MGP from Mini-Games (1,500 MGP)

(1,500 MGP) Participate in 5 GATEs (5,000 MGP)

(5,000 MGP) Successfully Complete 3 GATEs (8,000 MGP)

Enter 3 Chocobo Races (5,000 MGP)

Enter 20 Chocobo Races (8,000 MGP)

Play Triple Triad 10 Times (5,000 MGP)

Win 10 Triple Triad Matches (8,000 MGP)

Play 5 Triple Triad Matches in the Battlehall (2,500 MGP)

(2,500 MGP) Win 3 Triple Triad Matches in the Battlehall (3,000 MGP)

Play Lord of Verminion 1 Times (5,000 MGP)

Play Lord of Verminion 3 Times (10,000 MGP)

Play Lord of Verminion 5 Times (12,000 MGP)

Participate in 2 Doman Mahjong Player Matches (5,000 MGP)

Some are easier to complete, so you’ll want to find the ones that are best suited for how you play.

Weekly Fashion Report

Image via FinalFantasyXIV.com

This activity takes place in the Gold Saucer, where the goal is to find glamours that fit into different categories, such as “Do Rats Fly,” which refers to the Sky Rat glamour set. Most of the reports have you dyeing articles of clothing or purchasing vendor glamours. You want to aim for a score of 80 points where you can earn the most MGP possible.

The MGP reward for the Fashion Report is 60,000, and that can be boosted with the Gold Saucer VIP Card or an FC Gold Saucer MPG Boost.

Jumbo Cactpot

Image via ConsoleGamesWiki.com

The Jumbo Cactpot is a weekly lottery held in the Gold Saucer, and you can buy 3 tickets for 100 MGP, with the price going up by 50 for every ticket.

Tickets are drawn every Saturday, and the lowest amount you can win is 1,000 MGP. But this scales up depending on the number of tickets bought for it by all players. So even when there is a lower amount of tickets purchased that week, it is a great way to get an easy income from MGP. It’s all about involvement, so you can imagine that during big events, such as any of The Make It Rain Campaigns in Final Fantasy XIV Online, make it a great time to participate in these.

Mini Cactpot

Image via ConsoleGamesWiki.com

The Mini Catpot is a daily event that costs 10 MGP to play. You will be given a 3 x 3 square with one number revealed. You can choose to reveal 3 other numbers to help you decide which line you will scratch off. The sum of the numbers in the row you choose will determine how much your reward will be.

Rewards aren’t guaranteed, but the risk is low and can even get you up to 10,000 MGP. In addition, you can participate in the game three times a day.

GATEs (Weekly & Daily)

GATEs are mini-games within Final Fantasy XIV. They take place every 20 minutes in the Gold Saucer and usually only take a few minutes to complete.

Here are the GATEs you can take part in and the MGP you can earn from them:

Cliffhanger (3000 MGP)

Air Force One (4000 MGP)

Leap of Faith (4000 MGP)

Any Way the Wind Blows (7500 MGP)

(7500 MGP) The Slice is Right (5000 MGP)

These aren’t necessarily things you want to go out of your way to do, but if you want something to do while you wait for a Raid or something to queue, GATEs are a great option to earn some MGP.

Triple Triad Matches (Weekly & Daily)

This card game you can play within FFXIV is easy to play and can get you some good MGP in the process, especially when you complete the Weekly Challenges for it.

Image via FinalFantasyXIV.com

Completing just the solo Triple Triad Matches will get you a minimum of 13,000 MGP, but the tournaments can get you up to 18,500 MGP. You can play Jonas of the Tree Spades in the Gold Saucer to knock out these challenges.

Chocobo Races (Weekly & Daily)

Image via FinalFantasyXIV.com

Chocobo races can be fun, but if you have a good Chocobo. So long as you come in first, you can expect to walk away with plenty of MGP in your pockets. However, this may not be the best way for players to farm MGP, especially if you do not have an effective Chocobo to participate in the race. You might be better off focusing on the other events being held throughout Gold Saucer to earn more rewards.

Gold Saucer VIP Card

When you want to make the most of your time at the Gold Saucer, we highly recommend you activate the Gold Saucer VIP Card. It’s a 2-hour boost to how much MGP you earn during Chocobo Races, mini-games, GATEs, and Cactpot events. This boost does not work with the challenge logs.

All of these will get you MGP and are relatively easy to complete. Some are more time-consuming than others, so you want to pick some of your preferred activities and focus on those to enjoy your time farming MGP.