MW3 Players Take to Slithering Like a Snake Thanks to New Glitch

Today, Call of Duty: MW3 fans have been laughing and crying, though not all with happiness, due to a newly discovered glitch that allows players to slither around multiplayer maps like snakes and avoid almost all incoming damage.

Every Call of Duty game has its share of hackers and players who exploit glitches and bugs to their advantage. MW3 is no exception, and a recently discovered glitch is now being increasingly used across multiplayer game modes. It allows players to effectively become snakes and slither up on opponents to surprise kill them or slide away from zombies at an incredible rate.

Players Turn Into Snakes With This Call of Duty: MW3 Glitch

The glitch began doing the rounds this morning as PC MW3 players started to share it online. The most notable example we found comes from Modern Warzone on Twitter, who was surprised when someone they were playing with used the glitch in front of them to slide around in Zombies Mode.

There’s a new movement mechanic in Modern Warfare 3 that turns you into a literal snake. 🐍



Apparently it’s only able to be done on mouse and keyboard.



As is clear in the video above, the glitch allows players to sprint while in the prone position. These two states should never be able to happen simultaneously, which is why the result is so hilarious. It makes any Operator look like a snake shooting across the map.

Initially, it was thought this glitch only worked for PC MW3 players. Console players began berating the PC crowd before they’d even said anything, insisting they’d allow it but complaining about console versions having aim assist. Then, more examples trickled in, showing how the glitch works on consoles, too.

However, as expected with any glitch discovery, some fans aren’t pleased. “When are we going to learn that every “advanced movement” in this game always comes with an exploit of some kind? Like seriously, what happened to just boots on the ground without slide canceling and all this?”

It’s true. At this point, all developers can do is improve the movement systems in a Call of Duty title while putting their own spin on the aspects around the core gameplay. The series has reached a peak, but it’s clear not everyone is a fan of how fluid the systems have become compared to older, clunkier titles. It’s also been several years since a shift between games, as seen in Advanced Warfare’s exo-suit multiplayer, was dropped, meaning all aspects, even glitches and the controversy around them, are starting to stagnate.