Best young players in MLB The Show 21
Grab some of the best, young prospects in baseball.
MLB The Show 21 has thousands of baseball players for fans to sift through as they put together their starting lineup. If you’re looking to build an incredible, young team in Franchise mode or want to know who to pay attention to in Diamond Dynasty as the real-world season progresses, we have a great list to help you start. Every player below is under the age of 25 and boasts either a high starting OVR or incredible potential. Of course, San Diego Studios will update the roster over time, so these ratings are only accurate as of April 21.
Starting Pitcher
The starting pitcher position is full of both established, young talent and prospects waiting to break out. We’ll include a few of each to give you some options depending on what your roster needs. Here are some young guns that can hit your starting rotation right away:
- Shane Bieber – Cleveland Indians – 95 OVR – 25 years old
- Mike Soroka – Atlanta Braves – 87 OVR – 22 years old
- Julio Urias – LA Dodgers – 85 OVR – 24 years old
- Chris Paddack – San Diego Padres – 81 OVR – 25 years old
- Freddy Peralta – Milwaukee Brewers – 81 OVR – 21 years old
And here are a few prospects that will need a bit more time to cook, but should be ready for primetime soon:
- Brendan McKay – Tampa Bay Rays – 23 – 73 years old
- Alex Manoah – Toronto Blue Jays – 22 – 73 years old
- Jordan Balazovic – Minnesota Twins – 69 OVR – 21 years old
- Forrest Whitley – Houston Astros – 68 OVR – 21 years old
- Tim Cate – Washington Nationals – 68 OVR – 22 years old
Relief Pitcher
Relief pitcher isn’t as deep as starting pitcher, but there are a few guys worth targeting if you need some help in the middle innings. Here are a range of players that can all develop into quality relievers:
- Jordan Hicks – St. Louis Cardinals – 78 OVR – 24 years old
- Brusdar Graterol – LA Dodgers – 73 OVR – 22 years old
- Garrett Crochet – Chicago White Sox – 72 OVR – 21 years old
- Blake Watson – Arizona D-Backs – 68 OVR – 18 years old
Closing Pitchers
Closing pitcher has just one really established young player in Cleveland’s James Karinchak. However, there a few other guys that are just on the cusp. Make sure to grab one of them if you need someone to come in and finish out a win in the final innings.
- James Karinchak – Cleveland Indians – 82 OVR – 25 years old
- Seranthony Dominguez – Philadelphia Phillies – 76 OVR – 25 years old
- Alejandro Zepeda – Chicago Cubs – 74 OVR – 21 years old
- Michael Aoki – Detroit Tigers – 72 OVR – 25 years old
- Jack Sanchez – Minnesota Twins – 71 OVR – 24 years old
- Joe Willard – Toronto Blue Jays – 71 OVR – 23 years old
Catchers
Of all the positions on this list, catcher is probably the driest in terms of young talent who have already made a name for themselves. That doesn’t mean these guys can’t get there though. Just don’t expect any of them to come in and completely turn your team around on day one.
- Korey Lee – Houston Astros – 75 OVR – 21 years old
- Joey Bart – San Francisco Giants – 73 OVR – 23 years old
- Daryl Cooley – Atlanta Braves – 72 OVR – 23 years old
- Adley Rutschman – Baltimore Orioles – 70 OVR – 21 years old
- M.J. Melendez – Kansas City Royals – 68 OVR – 21 years old
- Keibert Ruiz – LA Dodgers – 67 OVR – 21 years old
First Base
At the top, we said we’d only be including players under the age of 25. Well, that’s mostly true, but the first base position is a bit lacking in star power. So, we made the decision to include one 26-year-old on the list in Pete Alonso. Please, forgive us.
- Pete Alonso – New York Mets – 85 OVR – 26 years old
- Bobby Bradeley – Cleveland Indians – 67 OVR – 24 years old
- Andrew Vaughn – Chicago White Sox – 66 OVR – 21 years old
- Michael Toglia – Colorado Rockies – 63 OVR – 21 years old
Second Base
Second base is one of the deeper positions in the league in terms of young studs. You have three players who could start for most teams on day one and several young players quickly making their way up the ranks. Here they are:
- Ozzie Albies – Atlanta Braves – 93 OVR – 24 years old
- Gleyber Torres – New York Yankees – 85 OVR – 24 years old
- Cavin Baggio – Toronto Blue Jays – 80 OVR – 25 years old
- Keston Hiura – Milwaukee Brewers – 75 OVR – 24 years old
- Gavin Lux – LA Dodgers – 74 OVR – 23 years old
- Michael Busch – LA Dodgers – 70 OVR – 22 years old
- Chase Strumpf – Chicago Cubs – 68 OVR – 21 years old
Third Base
Third base lacks the top-end player you’ll find at other positions, but there is a lot of depth here. If you can’t nab one of the top young players, there are still several prospects to target.
- Yoan Moncada – Chicago White Sox – 81 OVR – 25 years old
- Ke’Bryan Hayes – Pittsburg Pirates – 81 OVR – 24 years old
- Rafael Devers – Boston Red Sox – 81 OVR – 24 years old
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Toronto Blue Jays – 74 OVR – 22 years old
- Austin Riley – Atlanta Braves – 74 OVR – 23 years old
- Drew Mendoza – Washington Nationals – 67 OVR – 22 years old
- Kody Hoese – LA Dodgers – 67 OVR – 22 years old
Shortstop
Obviously, if you can, you want to get coverboy Fernando Tatis Jr. into the clubhouse. However, below him are still several other players that can fill your needs at the demanding defensive position. Check them out:
- Fernando Tatis Jr. – San Diego Padres- 95 OVR – 22 years old
- Bo Bichette – Toronto Blue Jays – 83 OVR – 23 years old
- Bryson Scott – Philadelphia Phillies – 71 OVR – 22 years old
- Bobby Witt Jr. – Kansas City Royals – 71 OVR – 19 years old
- Noelvi Marte – Seattle Mariners – 71 OVR – 18 years old
- Robert Puason – Oakland Athletics – 71 OVR – 18 years old
Left Field
If you’re looking for young, top-end talent, the LF position has that in spades. However, the prospects leave a little to be desired. There’s still a few gems to unearth, but this position isn’t as strong as some of the outfield positions.
- Juan Soto – Washington Nationals – 95 OVR – 22 years old
- Yordan Alvarez – Houston Astros – 87 OVR – 23 years old
- Eloy Jimenez – Chicago White Sox – 82 OVR – 24 years old
- Casey Golden – Colorado Rockies – 72 OVR – 25 years old
Center Field
While LF and RF are a little dry in terms of young talent, CF is filled to the brim with it. Both at the top end and in prospects, this position has so many players for you to give a look. Let’s first take a gander at the guys who can fit into an MLB lineup on day one:
- Ronald Acuna Jr. – Atlanta Braves – 94 OVR – 23 years old
- Cody Bellinger – LA Dodgers – 93 OVR – 25 years old
- Alex Verdugo – Boston Red Sox – 81 OVR – 24 years old
- Victor Robles – Washington Nationals – 81 OVR – 23 years old
- Luis Robert – Chicago White Sox – 81 OVR – 23 years old
- Trent Grisham – San Diego Padres – 80 OVR – 24 years old
And here are a truckload of young prospects to give a look:
- Cristian Pache – Atlanta Braves – 75 OVR – 22 years old
- Nick Senzel – Cincinnati Reds- 73 OVR – 25 years old
- Kyle Isbel – Kansa City Royals – 69 OVR – 22 years old
- Cole Roederer – Chicago Cubs – 69 OVR – 20 years old
- Michael Gigliotti – Tampa Bay Rays – 68 OVR – 23 years old
- Justin Dean – Atlanta Braves – 68 OVR -23 years old
- Bubba Thompson – Texas Rangers – 68 OVR – 21 years old
- Lolo Sanchez – Pittsburg Pirates – 68 OVR – 20 years old
Right Field
Right field lacks the top-end talent, but does have several prospects you can grow into daily starters. Here are five good, young options at the position:
- Kyle Tucker – Houston Astros – 77 OVR – 24 years old
- Austin Meadows – Tampa Bay Rays – 76 OVR – 25 years old
- Dylan Carlson – St. Louis Cardinals – 70 OVR – 22 years old
- J.J. Bleday – Miami Marlins – 68 OVR – 22 years old
- Will Benson – Cleveland Indians – 68 OVR – 21 years old