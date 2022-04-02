The MLB has probably never seen such a wealth of young talent moving throughout the league. With so many superstars coming up that are still very early in their careers, there is no telling how good games can look in the future. That being said, we don’t need to look to the future to see some of baseball’s best right now. Here are the best young players in MLB The Show 22, age 25 and younger.

The following ratings are all current as of MLB The Show 22’s launch. Over time, these will likely be altered as updates for the game come out.

Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias – Dodgers, 90 OVR, 25

Freddy Peralta – Brewers, 89 OVR, 25

Alex Manoah – Blue Jays, 87 OVR, 24

Trevor Rogers – Marlins, 84 OVR, 24

Mike Soroka – Braves, 83 OVR, 24

Relief Pitcher

Garrett Crochet – White Sox, 80 OVR, 22

Jordan Hicks – Cardinals, 78 OVR, 25

Nick Sandlin – Guardians, 78 OVR, 25

Cristian Javier – Astros, 75 OVR, 25

Closing Pitcher

Emmanuel Clase – Guardians – 85 OVR, 24

Garrett Whitlock – Red Sox – 81 OVR, 25

Catcher

Tyler Stephenson – Reds, 79 OVR, 25

Korey Lee – Mariners, 75 OVR, 23

Adley Rutschman – Orioles, 74 OVR, 24

First Base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Blue Jays, 96 OVR, 23

Ryan Mountcastle – Orioles, 80 OVR, 25

Spencer Torkelsen – White Sox, 74 OVR, 22

Second Base

Nico Hoerner – Cubs, 86 OVR, 24

Jazz Chisholm – Marlins, 84 OVR, 24

Jonathon India – Reds, 82 OVR, 25

Willi Castro – Tigers, 79 OVR, 24

Andres Gimenez – Guardians, 78 OVR, 23

Third Base

Rafael Devers – Red Sox, 85 OVR, 25

Austin Riley – Braves, 83 OVR, 24

Ke’Bryan Hayes – Pirates, 81 OVR, 25

Luis Urias – Brewers, 79 OVR, 24

Shortstop

Fernando Tatos Jr. – Padres, 94 OVR, 23

Bo Bichette – Blue Jays, 87 OVR, 24

Wander Franco – Rays, 81 OVR, 21

Left Field

Yordan Alvarez – Astros, 90 OVR, 24

Eloy Jimenez – White Sox, 79 OVR, 25

Akil Badoo – Tigers, 75 OVR, 23

Center Field

Ronald Acuna Jr. – Braves, 99 OVR, 24

Luis Robert – White Sox, 88 OVR, 24

Trent Grisham – Padres, 80 OVR, 25

Right Field