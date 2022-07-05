The 10 best Yu-Gi-Oh! booster boxes and tins to buy (2022)

Konami traditionally releases new Yu-Gi-Oh! booster boxes and tins on a regular basis, making it sometimes tough to keep up with the new cards and archetypes introduced into the game. If you’re looking to see which boxes and tins out have the most impact on the game, this guide with our picks of the best Yu-Gi-Oh! booster boxes and tins, in order of their release, should help.

Ghosts From the Past: The 2nd Haunting

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh!

This booster box contains a number of fan favorites, including the legendary Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Red-Eyes White Dragon, and the Dark Magician Girl. But more importantly, this deck also features a number of Tenyi and Wyrm support cards that can be used in Swordsoul builds, as well as Vision HERO, Zombie support cards like Glow-Up Bloom, Plunder Patrol, and Despia cards.

Dimension Force

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh!

One of the most recent booster boxes released, Dimension Force includes Therion archetypes, as well as support cards for the Pendulum-themed Performapal archetype. Additionally, this box also includes a re-printed version of Ghost Belle & Haunted Mansion, a very powerful handtrap.

Battle of Chaos

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh!

The Battle of Chaos booster box includes a number of support cards for D/D and Dinomorphia archetypes, amongst others. However, its key contribution is its support for the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Black Luster Soldier, and Dark Magician archetypes. Key cards like Dictator of D. and Blue-Eyes Jet Dragon make this a very important booster box for fans of the iconic boss monsters of Yu-Gi-Oh!

The Grand Creators

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh!

The Grand Creators includes a wide variety of cards related to the P.U.N.K. archetype, including Noh-P.U.N.K. Ze Amin. Additionally, this box includes staple Psychic Monsters like Virtual World Hime – Nyannyan, Psychic Wheelder, as well as Insektor and Exosister cards.

Brothers of Legend

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh!

Brothers of Legend does include some fluff, like the Kuriboh support cards includes in this deck. However, Brothers of Legend does include some important re-printed cards, including Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal, Fossil Dig, Forbidden Droplet, and a pretty valuable card in Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon.

Burst of Destiny

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh!

Burst of Destiny contains support cards for a number of different archetypes, including the Reptiliane, Magikey, and Ursarctic archetypes. However, its key contribution to the Yu-Gi-Oh! meta is that this deck introduced players to the Swordsoul archetype. Key Swordsoul cards like Mo Ye, Chixlao, and Chengying are all a part of this box, as well as Lord of the Heavenly Prison and Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer.

Dawn of Majesty

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh!

Dawn of Majesty includes key cards for the Despia archetype, including Despian Tragedy, Aluber the Jester of Despia, and Dramaturge of Despia. Additionally, this box includes powerful Synchro Monsters like Stellar Wind Wolfrayet and Shooting Majestic Star Dragon, as well as Gizmek and Stardust support.

Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh!

Synchro Storm includes powerful Lyrilusc cards that can be used in conjunction with Tri-Brigade cards. However, this box also includes a number of powerful Synchro cards and support, including Quillbolt Hedgehog, Speedroid cards, and Baronne de Fleur.

Ancient Battles Tin (2021)

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh!

We can’t forget about the Yu-Gi-Oh! tins, like Ancient Battles. Ancient Battles includes a list of 256 different cards, ranging from @Ignister cards, to Sky Striker staples, and even Dogmatika and Invoked cards. This tin also includes staples like Cross-Sheep, Nadir Servant, and Dogmatika Punishment.

Maximum Gold El Dorado

Image via Yu-Gi-Oh!

Maximum Gold El Dorado includes key Link staples like Knightmare Unicorn and Accesscode Talker, as well as Prank-Kids cards, and support cards for Numerons, Phantom Knights, and Dinosaurs. Additionally, this tin also includes special re-print versions of Elemental HERO Neos, Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and the Dark Magician.