Image Credit: Bethesda
Ranking all the best spirits transformations in Black Myth Wukong Tier List
Source: GameScience via Gamepur
Black Myth Wukong Tier List: Best Spirit Transformations Ranked

Capture all the best Spirit Transformations like Pokemon!
Ayyoun Ali
Published: Aug 27, 2024 08:01 am

There are more spirit transformations than we could count in Black Myth Wukong. Some of them give you a crazy edge in fights, while others are very situational. These transformations also come with passive buffs to the Destined One. This makes finding a transformation with the right buffs and abilities a little tricky. We’re going to make it easier for you by ranking all the best spirit transformations in this Black Myth Wukong tier list.

Black Myth Wukong All Spirit Transformations Tier List

Black Myth Wukong Best Spirit Transformation Tier List
Source: TierMaker via Gamepur
TierSpirit Transformations
S-TierWandering Wight, Guangmou, Gore-Eye Daoist, Tiger’s Acolyte, Verdant Glow
A-TierApramana Bat, Non-White, Non-Able, Clay Vajra, Turtle Treasure, Scorpion Prince, Commander Beetle, Father of Stones, Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai, Bull Governor, Mother of Flamlings, Lantern Holder, Earth Rakshasa
B-TierCivet Sergeant, Blade Monk, Falcon Hermit, Non-Void, Non-Pure, Beetle Captain, Old Ginseng Guai, Centipede Guai, Puppet Tick, Charface, Flint Chief, Misty Cloud – Cloudy Mist, Snake Herbalist, Puppet Spider, Elder Amourworm
C-TierBaw-Li-Guhh-Lang, Spearbone, Rat Governor, Rat Imperial Guard, Earth Wolf, Enslaves Yaksha, Red-Haired Yaksha, Mad Tiger, Fungiwoman, Top Takes Bottom – Bottom Takes Top
D-TierWolf Assassin, Swift Bat, Poisestone, Rat Archer, Mountain Patroller, Fungiman, Crow Diviner, Dragonfly Guai, Snake Sheriff

Best Spirit Transformations Abilities & Location

Now that we’ve discussed how all the spirit transformations rank against each other, let’s get into their details. We’ll be talking about the abilities, and equipped effects (passive bonus), and sharing the location where you can find each spirit transformation in Black Myth Wukong.

S-Tier Spirit Transformations

SpiritAbilityEquipped EffectLocation
Wandering WightSmashes its head on enemies dealing damageConsiderably increases defense statChapter 1: Near Outside the Forest Shrine
GuangmouSummons snakes that spit venom at enemies inflicting poison DOTModerately increases poison damage & resistanceChapter 1: Near Bamboo Grove Snake Trail
Gore-Eye DaoistPlants glowing staff that increases attack damageModerately increases max manaChapter 2: Next to Windseal Gate shrine
Tiger’s AcolyteSlashes enemies in front after approaching them in a flashModerately increases Critical DamageChapter 2: On the stone bridge after Windrest Hamlet Shrine
Verdant GlowTake the form of a Tree Guai and heal health continuously. The effect is enhanced in waterSlowly recover a small amount of healthChapter 4: Purple Cloud Mountain secret area next to Valley of Blooms Shrine

A-Tier Spirit Transformations

SpiritAbilityEquipped EffectLocation
Apramana BatSends gusts of winds toward enemies that can freeze them if their frost gauge is maxed outNoneChapter 3: Right after the North Shore of the Bitter Lake on the right path
Non-WhiteSpins and leaps to get closer to enemies then attacks with thornsModerately increases frost and poison damageChapter 3: Inside the cave system that you enter after doing a quest for Child Buddha
Non-AbleUnleashes a flurry of punches and kicksSlightly increases attack, critical hit chance, and critical hit damage but massively reduces maximum mana.
(Pairs great with the Spell Binder)		Chapter 3: Right across the Brook of Bliss Shrine and up the snowy hill
Clay VajraShoots flames from its knees putting surrounding enemies on fireModerately increases burn resistanceChapter 3: Right before the main hall of the New Thunderclap Temple
Turtle TreasureJumps and brings down a crushing blow with its malletModerately increases the damage of heavy attacks that consume three or more focus pointsChapter 5: Right across the lava flow from the Furnace Valley Entrance
Scorpion PrinceFlings its tail to damage enemies and inject poison into the ground. Enemies within the poison area will receive increased damageModerately increases poison damageChapter 4: In the Town Square after passing through Verdure Bridge Shrine
Commander BeetleSpins its twin blades to damage surrounding enemies. The blades pulse red to inflict AOE damageModerately increases poison resistanceChapter 4: Right before the Temple Entrance Shrine guarded by training monks
Father of StonesRoars twice to damage enemies nearbySlightly increases critical hit chance and critical hit damageChapter 5: Right after the Heart of Ember waypoint
Nine-Capped Lingzhi GuaiGrows Lingzhi mushrooms in the surrounding area that explode dealing poison damageModerately reduces the mana cost of Mysticism SpellsChapter 5: At the back of Ashen Pass III Shrine accessible after the metal ball destroys the wall
Bull GovernorCharges toward the enemy swinging its halberd and dealing scorch damageModerately increases scorch damageChapter 5: Bishui Cave Secret Area
Mother of FlamlingsBreathes fire to burn nearby enemies while summoning Flamlings to help in the fightModerately reduces the cooldown of all spellsChapter 5: Fallen Furnace Crater Shrine in the Field of Fire up the rocky path and deliver four flame ores
Lantern HolderWaves the lantern to summon Will-o’-Wisps that hone in on enemiesModerately increases the amount of Will gainedChapter 4: Summons in the same area where you defeat Second Sister Boss
Earth RakshasaSmashes shield on the ground to damage enemies and the planted shield helps block incoming attacksModerately improves damage reduction after getting hitChapter 5: At the end of the straight path across the Furnace Valley Entrance Shrine

B-Tier Spirit Transformations

SpiritAbilityequipped effectlocation
Civet SergeantHurls its twin blades at enemiesSlightly increases attackChapter 2: Inside the Tiger Vanguard’s arena cellar
Blade MonkStrikes enemies twice with its great blade and finishes with a ground slamModerately increases attack for a short duration after defeating an enemyChapter 3: On the ledges of the cliffside after defeating Captain Wise-Voice
Falcon HermitSends gusts of frost wind toward enemies and can freeze them tooModerately increases frost damageChapter 3: Near the Warding Temple area
Non-VoidTransform into an apparition that is invincible to enemies and strikes back in a sweepRecovers moderate stamina when hitChapter 3: Area on the left of the New Thunderclap Temple
Non-PureHurls its spade back and forth to damage enemiesModerately increases damage reduction for a short duration after using the Rock Solid spellChapter 3: Area on the right of the New Thunderclap Temple
Beetle CaptainSoars in the air and dives down to strike at the targetModerately increases maximum staminaChapter 4: Follow the path across the Upper Hollow Shrine and go into the small cave on the right of the path
Old Ginseng GuaiSpawns Ginsenglings to attack enemiesModerately increases the health of summoned minionsChapter 3: On the right path of the Towers of Karma Shrine near the altar
Centipede GuaiRolls into a ball and hits multiple foesSlightly increases movement speedChapter 4: Inside the Bonevault
Puppet TickScreeches to summon spiders that attack enemies and their venom bursts dealing poison damage to nearby enemiesConsiderably reduces the mana cost for the Pluck of Many SpellChapter 4: Across the Relief of the Fallen Loong Shrine after defeating the Buddha’s Right Hand
CharfaceSmashes lava-infused sword into the ground which bursts out magmaModerately increases heavy attack charging speedChapter 5: In a cave right before encountering the Gray-Bronze Cart
Flint ChiefTransform into a solid rock that can deflect attacksSlightly increases resistance to Four BanesChapter 5: In the caves with flowing lava
Misty Cloud, Cloudy MistTransform into Misty Cloud first to smash incense bundle on enemies and then become Cloudy Mist to shoot three beams of lightModerately reduces the mana cost for Cloudy Step SpellChapter 5: Top of the sloping path in the underground lava cave
Snake HerbalistSmashes herb basket on the ground creating pools of poison that stack poison bane on enemies when they step on itRecovers small of health when consuming medicineChapter 4: Purple Cloud Mountain in the Valley of Blooms
Puppet SpiderClaws repeatedly at enemiesModerately slows down the Might decay when transformedChapter 4: A small chamber hidden behind spider sacs in the lower section of Verdure Bridge Village
Elder AmourwormSlams its body down on the ground while spraying venom multiple times. The sprayed venom creates poison poolsModerately increases critical hit chance when poisonedChapter 4: Going into the Painted Realm hub and growing the Proto Amourworm by feeding it egg sacs (after defeating the Elder Armourworm boss)

C-Tier Spirit Transformations

SpiritAbilityEquipped EffectLocation
Baw-Li-Guhh-LangShoots out its long tongue in a sweeping motion to attack foesModerately reduces stamina cost for jumps and jumping attacksChapter 1: Right after the Guanyin temple in the riverbed
SpearboneBlocks attacks with its shield and then bashes enemies multiple times before smashing the groundSlightly improved damage reductionChapter 2: On top of the steps before Sand Wall right beside the Rockrest Flat Shrine
Rat GovernorLeaps and shoots lightening from its staff dealing thunder damageModerately increases thunder damageChapter 2: Go to the area from the left of the Stone Vanguard/Shigandang arena
Rat Imperial GuardCircles the target and strikes them eventuallyModerately increases focus acquired from perfect dodgeChapter 2: Right across the Tiger Vanguard arena on the cliffside
Earth WolfCharges at enemies which damages and stumbles themGrants additional focus on hitChapter 2: Go around the gate with rat archers on top near the Sandgate Village entrance
Enslaved YakshaSwings its long blade to hit enemies and even stagger themGrants a moderate amount of focus on the hitChapter 3: Inside one of the locked cells in Pagoda Realm. Unlock the cells after defeating Captain Lotus Vision.
Red-Haired YakshaShoots a powerful arrow that staggers the targetModerately increases the damage of heavy attackChapter 3: Right past the Precept Corridor Shrine in the section with Buddha statues
Mad TigerUnleashes a mighty roar dealing forward-facing damage and shocking enemiesModerately increases attack but massively reduces maximum healthChapter 2: After completing the Old-Rattle Drum quest
FungiwomanRelease spores while drifting through the air which later rain down on enemies. Spores can recover your health after hitting enemiesConsiderably increases maximum health but moderately reduces maximum staminaChapter 4: In a tunnel on the left path at the Temple Entrance Shrine
Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes TopBecome an iron ball that slams on the ground three timesSignificantly increases defense but moderately reduces attackChapter 5: Towards the end of the chapter when searching for Zhu Bajie near the Emerald Hall

D-Tier Spirit Transformations

SpiritAbilityEquipped EffectLocation
Wolf AssassinThrow knives at enemiesSlightly increases the critical hit chanceChapter 1: Outside the Black Wind Cave right before the cliffside path
Swift BatSends gusts of wind and gravel toward enemiesModerately increases stamina recoveryChapter 2: Inside the small chamber after defeating the First Prince of Flowing Sands
PoisestoneStarts by jumping and kicking targets ending with a ground slamModerately increases jump light attack and reduces stamina cost of jumpingChapter 2: Inside the cave system beside the Rockrest Flat Shrine
Rat ArcherBurst fire several arrows at a targetModerately reduces stamina cost of staff spinChapter 2: After going around the gate after the Sandgate Village entrance and opening said gate from behind (after defeating Earth Wolf)
Mountain PatrollerLeaps into the air and sends out a flurry of slashesSlightly increases critical hit chance of jumping heavy attackChapter 2: Going up the stairs and heading to the path after the first encounter with Macaque Chief
FungimanCharges towards enemies while spinning its staffModerately increases Might recovery speedChapter 3: Inside one of the cells in the Lower Pagoda
Crow DivinerInflict frost bane on enemies and yourself by scattering frigid dust from an incense burnerModerately increases chill resistanceChapter 3: At the bottom area with the river near Brook of Bliss Shrine
Dragonfly GuaiShoots poison arrows at enemiesSlightly increases Qi gained from hits, but significantly reduces health, mana, and staminaChapter 4: Right after the Purifying Spring boss
Snake SheriffUnleashes a roar that shakes all nearby enemiesModerately increases attack but considerably lowers defensesChapter 4: Just toward the right after moving across the Temple Entrance waypoint

These were all the spirit transformations that I’ve come across in my playthrough. Now that I’ve ranked all of them from best spirits to worst in this Black Myth Wukong tier list, you can make a decision about which ones to collect and the ones to steer clear of. If you’re interested in more content for Black Myth Wukong, I recommend checking out how to access the Kingdom of Sahali, defeat Black-Bear Guai, and take on the Yellow-Wind Sage.

Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
