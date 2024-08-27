Black Myth Wukong Tier List: Best Spirit Transformations Ranked

There are more spirit transformations than we could count in Black Myth Wukong. Some of them give you a crazy edge in fights, while others are very situational. These transformations also come with passive buffs to the Destined One. This makes finding a transformation with the right buffs and abilities a little tricky. We’re going to make it easier for you by ranking all the best spirit transformations in this Black Myth Wukong tier list.

Black Myth Wukong All Spirit Transformations Tier List

Source: TierMaker via Gamepur

Tier Spirit Transformations S-Tier Wandering Wight, Guangmou, Gore-Eye Daoist, Tiger’s Acolyte, Verdant Glow A-Tier Apramana Bat, Non-White, Non-Able, Clay Vajra, Turtle Treasure, Scorpion Prince, Commander Beetle, Father of Stones, Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai, Bull Governor, Mother of Flamlings, Lantern Holder, Earth Rakshasa B-Tier Civet Sergeant, Blade Monk, Falcon Hermit, Non-Void, Non-Pure, Beetle Captain, Old Ginseng Guai, Centipede Guai, Puppet Tick, Charface, Flint Chief, Misty Cloud – Cloudy Mist, Snake Herbalist, Puppet Spider, Elder Amourworm C-Tier Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang, Spearbone, Rat Governor, Rat Imperial Guard, Earth Wolf, Enslaves Yaksha, Red-Haired Yaksha, Mad Tiger, Fungiwoman, Top Takes Bottom – Bottom Takes Top D-Tier Wolf Assassin, Swift Bat, Poisestone, Rat Archer, Mountain Patroller, Fungiman, Crow Diviner, Dragonfly Guai, Snake Sheriff

Best Spirit Transformations Abilities & Location

Now that we’ve discussed how all the spirit transformations rank against each other, let’s get into their details. We’ll be talking about the abilities, and equipped effects (passive bonus), and sharing the location where you can find each spirit transformation in Black Myth Wukong.

S-Tier Spirit Transformations

Spirit Ability Equipped Effect Location Wandering Wight Smashes its head on enemies dealing damage Considerably increases defense stat Chapter 1: Near Outside the Forest Shrine Guangmou Summons snakes that spit venom at enemies inflicting poison DOT Moderately increases poison damage & resistance Chapter 1: Near Bamboo Grove Snake Trail Gore-Eye Daoist Plants glowing staff that increases attack damage Moderately increases max mana Chapter 2: Next to Windseal Gate shrine Tiger’s Acolyte Slashes enemies in front after approaching them in a flash Moderately increases Critical Damage Chapter 2: On the stone bridge after Windrest Hamlet Shrine Verdant Glow Take the form of a Tree Guai and heal health continuously. The effect is enhanced in water Slowly recover a small amount of health Chapter 4: Purple Cloud Mountain secret area next to Valley of Blooms Shrine

A-Tier Spirit Transformations

Spirit Ability Equipped Effect Location Apramana Bat Sends gusts of winds toward enemies that can freeze them if their frost gauge is maxed out None Chapter 3: Right after the North Shore of the Bitter Lake on the right path Non-White Spins and leaps to get closer to enemies then attacks with thorns Moderately increases frost and poison damage Chapter 3: Inside the cave system that you enter after doing a quest for Child Buddha Non-Able Unleashes a flurry of punches and kicks Slightly increases attack, critical hit chance, and critical hit damage but massively reduces maximum mana.

(Pairs great with the Spell Binder) Chapter 3: Right across the Brook of Bliss Shrine and up the snowy hill Clay Vajra Shoots flames from its knees putting surrounding enemies on fire Moderately increases burn resistance Chapter 3: Right before the main hall of the New Thunderclap Temple Turtle Treasure Jumps and brings down a crushing blow with its mallet Moderately increases the damage of heavy attacks that consume three or more focus points Chapter 5: Right across the lava flow from the Furnace Valley Entrance Scorpion Prince Flings its tail to damage enemies and inject poison into the ground. Enemies within the poison area will receive increased damage Moderately increases poison damage Chapter 4: In the Town Square after passing through Verdure Bridge Shrine Commander Beetle Spins its twin blades to damage surrounding enemies. The blades pulse red to inflict AOE damage Moderately increases poison resistance Chapter 4: Right before the Temple Entrance Shrine guarded by training monks Father of Stones Roars twice to damage enemies nearby Slightly increases critical hit chance and critical hit damage Chapter 5: Right after the Heart of Ember waypoint Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai Grows Lingzhi mushrooms in the surrounding area that explode dealing poison damage Moderately reduces the mana cost of Mysticism Spells Chapter 5: At the back of Ashen Pass III Shrine accessible after the metal ball destroys the wall Bull Governor Charges toward the enemy swinging its halberd and dealing scorch damage Moderately increases scorch damage Chapter 5: Bishui Cave Secret Area Mother of Flamlings Breathes fire to burn nearby enemies while summoning Flamlings to help in the fight Moderately reduces the cooldown of all spells Chapter 5: Fallen Furnace Crater Shrine in the Field of Fire up the rocky path and deliver four flame ores Lantern Holder Waves the lantern to summon Will-o’-Wisps that hone in on enemies Moderately increases the amount of Will gained Chapter 4: Summons in the same area where you defeat Second Sister Boss Earth Rakshasa Smashes shield on the ground to damage enemies and the planted shield helps block incoming attacks Moderately improves damage reduction after getting hit Chapter 5: At the end of the straight path across the Furnace Valley Entrance Shrine

B-Tier Spirit Transformations

Spirit Ability equipped effect location Civet Sergeant Hurls its twin blades at enemies Slightly increases attack Chapter 2: Inside the Tiger Vanguard’s arena cellar Blade Monk Strikes enemies twice with its great blade and finishes with a ground slam Moderately increases attack for a short duration after defeating an enemy Chapter 3: On the ledges of the cliffside after defeating Captain Wise-Voice Falcon Hermit Sends gusts of frost wind toward enemies and can freeze them too Moderately increases frost damage Chapter 3: Near the Warding Temple area Non-Void Transform into an apparition that is invincible to enemies and strikes back in a sweep Recovers moderate stamina when hit Chapter 3: Area on the left of the New Thunderclap Temple Non-Pure Hurls its spade back and forth to damage enemies Moderately increases damage reduction for a short duration after using the Rock Solid spell Chapter 3: Area on the right of the New Thunderclap Temple Beetle Captain Soars in the air and dives down to strike at the target Moderately increases maximum stamina Chapter 4: Follow the path across the Upper Hollow Shrine and go into the small cave on the right of the path Old Ginseng Guai Spawns Ginsenglings to attack enemies Moderately increases the health of summoned minions Chapter 3: On the right path of the Towers of Karma Shrine near the altar Centipede Guai Rolls into a ball and hits multiple foes Slightly increases movement speed Chapter 4: Inside the Bonevault Puppet Tick Screeches to summon spiders that attack enemies and their venom bursts dealing poison damage to nearby enemies Considerably reduces the mana cost for the Pluck of Many Spell Chapter 4: Across the Relief of the Fallen Loong Shrine after defeating the Buddha’s Right Hand Charface Smashes lava-infused sword into the ground which bursts out magma Moderately increases heavy attack charging speed Chapter 5: In a cave right before encountering the Gray-Bronze Cart Flint Chief Transform into a solid rock that can deflect attacks Slightly increases resistance to Four Banes Chapter 5: In the caves with flowing lava Misty Cloud, Cloudy Mist Transform into Misty Cloud first to smash incense bundle on enemies and then become Cloudy Mist to shoot three beams of light Moderately reduces the mana cost for Cloudy Step Spell Chapter 5: Top of the sloping path in the underground lava cave Snake Herbalist Smashes herb basket on the ground creating pools of poison that stack poison bane on enemies when they step on it Recovers small of health when consuming medicine Chapter 4: Purple Cloud Mountain in the Valley of Blooms Puppet Spider Claws repeatedly at enemies Moderately slows down the Might decay when transformed Chapter 4: A small chamber hidden behind spider sacs in the lower section of Verdure Bridge Village Elder Amourworm Slams its body down on the ground while spraying venom multiple times. The sprayed venom creates poison pools Moderately increases critical hit chance when poisoned Chapter 4: Going into the Painted Realm hub and growing the Proto Amourworm by feeding it egg sacs (after defeating the Elder Armourworm boss)

C-Tier Spirit Transformations

Spirit Ability Equipped Effect Location Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang Shoots out its long tongue in a sweeping motion to attack foes Moderately reduces stamina cost for jumps and jumping attacks Chapter 1: Right after the Guanyin temple in the riverbed Spearbone Blocks attacks with its shield and then bashes enemies multiple times before smashing the ground Slightly improved damage reduction Chapter 2: On top of the steps before Sand Wall right beside the Rockrest Flat Shrine Rat Governor Leaps and shoots lightening from its staff dealing thunder damage Moderately increases thunder damage Chapter 2: Go to the area from the left of the Stone Vanguard/Shigandang arena Rat Imperial Guard Circles the target and strikes them eventually Moderately increases focus acquired from perfect dodge Chapter 2: Right across the Tiger Vanguard arena on the cliffside Earth Wolf Charges at enemies which damages and stumbles them Grants additional focus on hit Chapter 2: Go around the gate with rat archers on top near the Sandgate Village entrance Enslaved Yaksha Swings its long blade to hit enemies and even stagger them Grants a moderate amount of focus on the hit Chapter 3: Inside one of the locked cells in Pagoda Realm. Unlock the cells after defeating Captain Lotus Vision. Red-Haired Yaksha Shoots a powerful arrow that staggers the target Moderately increases the damage of heavy attack Chapter 3: Right past the Precept Corridor Shrine in the section with Buddha statues Mad Tiger Unleashes a mighty roar dealing forward-facing damage and shocking enemies Moderately increases attack but massively reduces maximum health Chapter 2: After completing the Old-Rattle Drum quest Fungiwoman Release spores while drifting through the air which later rain down on enemies. Spores can recover your health after hitting enemies Considerably increases maximum health but moderately reduces maximum stamina Chapter 4: In a tunnel on the left path at the Temple Entrance Shrine Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top Become an iron ball that slams on the ground three times Significantly increases defense but moderately reduces attack Chapter 5: Towards the end of the chapter when searching for Zhu Bajie near the Emerald Hall

D-Tier Spirit Transformations

Spirit Ability Equipped Effect Location Wolf Assassin Throw knives at enemies Slightly increases the critical hit chance Chapter 1: Outside the Black Wind Cave right before the cliffside path Swift Bat Sends gusts of wind and gravel toward enemies Moderately increases stamina recovery Chapter 2: Inside the small chamber after defeating the First Prince of Flowing Sands Poisestone Starts by jumping and kicking targets ending with a ground slam Moderately increases jump light attack and reduces stamina cost of jumping Chapter 2: Inside the cave system beside the Rockrest Flat Shrine Rat Archer Burst fire several arrows at a target Moderately reduces stamina cost of staff spin Chapter 2: After going around the gate after the Sandgate Village entrance and opening said gate from behind (after defeating Earth Wolf) Mountain Patroller Leaps into the air and sends out a flurry of slashes Slightly increases critical hit chance of jumping heavy attack Chapter 2: Going up the stairs and heading to the path after the first encounter with Macaque Chief Fungiman Charges towards enemies while spinning its staff Moderately increases Might recovery speed Chapter 3: Inside one of the cells in the Lower Pagoda Crow Diviner Inflict frost bane on enemies and yourself by scattering frigid dust from an incense burner Moderately increases chill resistance Chapter 3: At the bottom area with the river near Brook of Bliss Shrine Dragonfly Guai Shoots poison arrows at enemies Slightly increases Qi gained from hits, but significantly reduces health, mana, and stamina Chapter 4: Right after the Purifying Spring boss Snake Sheriff Unleashes a roar that shakes all nearby enemies Moderately increases attack but considerably lowers defenses Chapter 4: Just toward the right after moving across the Temple Entrance waypoint

These were all the spirit transformations that I’ve come across in my playthrough. Now that I’ve ranked all of them from best spirits to worst in this Black Myth Wukong tier list, you can make a decision about which ones to collect and the ones to steer clear of. If you’re interested in more content for Black Myth Wukong, I recommend checking out how to access the Kingdom of Sahali, defeat Black-Bear Guai, and take on the Yellow-Wind Sage.

