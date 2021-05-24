Brawhalla promo codes (May 2021)
Latest working promo codes for Brawhalla.
Brawhalla is a 2D fighting game in which the goal is to knock the opponent off stage by using various gadgets, weapons and more. While it requires skills to become the winner, using suitable weapons and character is crucial too. So, in order to help you perform better in the game, we have listed down the latest working promo codes that you can redeem to get free in-game items.
Brawhalla Promo Codes
Some of the Brawhalla promo codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Promo Codes
- There are no working codes available
Expired Promo Codes
- XN1RRJ-Q8PJVX
Brawhalla Twitter Codes
In order to redeem the Twitter Codes, you will have to click on the link below and follow the instructions to follow the official Twitter esports handle of Brawhalla. Then, you will be given a unique promo code that you can redeem.
- Sword of Raven Skin: https://woobox.com/fz6nzj
- Raven’s Talon Scythe Skin: https://gleam.io/rCiVT/brawlhalla-free-scythe
Also Read: Roblox Sled Simulator codes (May 2021)
How to redeem promo codes in Brawhalla
- Copy the promo code from the list above.
- Open Brawhalla and go to the Store section.
- Scroll down and click on Redeem Code and paste the code there.
- Press the Enter button to claim the reward.