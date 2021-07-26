Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 “The Heat” announced

Activision has officially announced that Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 will be called The Heat and will release on July 29 at 5 PM PT/ July 30 at 12:00 AM UTC. The update will release on Google Play Store and App Store with a ton of new features, including Slums and Stack multiplayer maps, Undead Siege mode, and more.

In addition to this, a brand new Battle Pass will also be introduced containing season exclusive rewards like characters, scorestreaks, weapon camos, calling cards, and operators. Players can level up through 50 tiers in the Battle Pass using the Battle Pass XP to earn all the free and premium rewards offered.

Image via Activision

COD Mobile Ranked Series 3 will also begin along with Season 6, and the ranks of all players will get reset. They will have to start their ranked journey to the highest rank, Legendary. While ranking up, players will be rewarded with free CR-56 AMAX – Street Venom, Lerch – Penalty Kick, and more.

Image via Activision

Along with this, brand new nodes will be made available to capture for all the clans in the next season of Clan Wars, and two new primary rewards will also be added to it, including RUS-79U – Cagebreaker Weapon Blueprint and a new Firebreak Operator Skin with equippable aesthetic items.

Activision will be releasing more teasers and trailers of COD Mobile Season 6 in the upcoming days to give a preview of more content coming to the game. Meanwhile, you can have a look at the most awaited mode in the game, the Undead Siege.