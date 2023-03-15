Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Path of the Ronin event guide – challenges, and rewards

The Path of the Ronin is a new challenge in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, with seven challenges to complete to earn rewards and ultimately unlock a brand new weapon. How you complete these challenges will depend on how you like to play, with steps completable in both the traditional multiplayer offering and the Battle Royale mode. Here’s everything we know.

How to complete all Path of the Ronin Challenges

With Season 2 Reloaded’s release, the Path of the Ronin got a refresh on all its challenges. None of them are time-gated this time around, and your reward for completing them is much more straightforward. There are ten weapon camo challenges, each awarding the Winds of Ash camo once completed. Completing all ten challenges awards the Bowing Blossoms camo as well as a golden Ronin weapon charm showing off your hard work.

The ten challenges are:

Get 125 headshots with an Assault Rifle.

Get 75 headshots with a Battle Rifle

Get 50 headshots with a Marksman Rifle

Get 40 kills with a Launcher

Get 75 headshots with an LMG

Get 30 kills from behind with a Melee weapon

Get 30 headshots with a Pistol

Get 50 headshots with a Shotgun

Get 100 headshots with an SMG

Get 50 headshots with a Sniper Rifle

It’s a lot of kills to get with a lot of different weapons, and you’ll want to play both standard Warzone 2.0 on Al Mazrah and in Resurgence depending on what challenge you’re tackling. Shorter-range weapons are better suited to Resurgence, and Al Mazrah has plenty of longer sightlines for Snipers and Marksman Rifles. If you own Modern Warfare II and speed is your aim, you’re probably better off heading into multiplayer. Alternate between Ground War and traditional 6v6 based on the weapon type in your