Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have plenty of events and items for you to earn as you progress through the game, leveling up your account. These rewards can come from various places, game modes, and special events, but there are also rewards you can earn from preordering the game before it launches on November 10, 2023.

There are a handful of preorder bonuses you can earn for your Call of Duty account if you register to grab the game early. These rewards vary based on what level of your preorder, and these might factor into which ones you want to buy. This guide covers all preorder bonuses you can earn for grabbing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

All Preorder Bonuses in Modern Warfare 3

Image via Activision.

There are two editions of Modern Warfare 3 that you can purchase. You have the standard version and the Vault Edition. Between the two, the Vault Edition will be much more expensive, but it comes with several bonuses you won’t be able to get without it. However, the standard version also comes with items you won’t be able to grab after the game launches on November 10, 2023, so you want to make sure to reserve your copy ahead of time for the PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, or on PC.

All Modern Warfare 3 Standard Preorder Bonuses

You receive three significant bonuses for preordering the standard edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. For your platform, you’ll be able to jump into the Early Access for the Open Beta, which occurs on two dates. The first, exclusively for PlayStation players, will take place from October 6, 2023, to October 7, 2023, and the second will be from October 12, 2023, to October 13, 2023. The standard Open Beta will be available to all players. You’ll also get Early Access to the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, starting on November 2, 2023, well over a week before the game officially launches.

The final reward you receive is the Soap Operator Pack for preordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This bundle comes with the Masked Soap skin, the Unmasked Soap skin, and the Shadow Siege Weapon Blueprint. You’ll be able to use it in your version of Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone ahead of the Modern Warfare 3 release on November 10, 2023.

All Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition Preorder Bonuses

Now, there’s the Vault Edition for those who want to earn the more exclusive bonuses for preordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This is the more expensive version and comes with modern items when the game officially launches. You’ll receive everything in the standard edition preorder bundle, along with the Nemesis Operator Pack, two Weapon Vaults, and the Blackcell battle pass with 30 additional tier skips.

The Nemesis Operator Pack in Modern Warfare 3 comes with the Captain Price, Ghost, Warden, and Kakarov Operator Skins, with animated outfits for their faction, which can be used during the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta.

For anyone who wants to jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 before the game launches, all you have to do is preorder one of these versions. Both come with the game, and you’ll be able to begin playing the campaign starting on November 2, 2023.