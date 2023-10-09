Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Campaign Early Access Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is a remake of the 2011 original that concluded the epic trilogy that fans had been gripped by for years. While not as great as the first Modern Warfare 2, the third game certainly has its place, especially for multiplayer fans.

Now, Call of Duty fans have barely any time left to wait until they get their hands on the latest remake entry. However, there’s a way for those who know what they’re doing to get into the campaign and complete it early so they can hop into multiplayer without worrying about missing out.

How to Get Early Access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign

To get early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign, fans need to pre-order any version of the game on a digital storefront. Campaign early access starts on November 2, 2023, which gives players 8 days to complete it before the game’s official launch on November 10, 2023.

It’s been confirmed by Activision Blizzard that any digital pre-order will give players campaign early access. It doesn’t matter if it’s the standard or Vault edition of the game. As long as a digital pre-order has been made, the player that put in the order will get campaign early access.

Can You Get Early Access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign With a Physical Copy

No, it’s not possible to access the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign early through a physical copy of the game. The physical copy will be sent in the post and should arrive on release day, November 10, 2023. This is likely because Activision Blizzard can limit the modes available through digital pre-orders, but disc versions of the game have no such limits on them.

While some retailers send copies of games out early, it’s impossible to know that one will do it with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. We’ve had plenty of games, like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, arrive early in the post, but they’re always happy surprises.

If players want to guarantee themselves early access to the campaign in the latest Call of Duty title, they should make a digital pre-order for the game. All Call of Duty titles are still available on digital storefronts to buy or redownload, and we don’t expect that to change anytime soon. This means fans should be able to revisit the game in a year or ten years from now if they buy a digital version.