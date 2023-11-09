Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release Times in All Time Zones

We’re less than a day away from the full release of the next installment in the Call of Duty Franchise, Modern Warfare 3. Depending on where you live, the exact time you’ll be able to load in may vary.

Modern Warfare 3 has been in early access for campaign mode since last week and is now set to launch fully across consoles and PCs. That means players can access multiplayer and zombie modes, arguably the most popular aspect of this popular first-person shooter series. The exact time you’ll be able to jump in for multiplayer varies based on your time zone and how you plan to play, so we’re breaking down what time the game will be available so you know exactly when to set your alarm.

When Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release for PC?

For PC, Modern Warfare 3 has a standard launch time, meaning it will be available to play starting at 9 PM PT on November 9th across the board. If you plan to play CoD on your PC, here’s when you can expect access to the full game launch based on your time zone.

Pacific Time (PT): November 9 at 9 PM

Mountain Time (MT): November 9 at 10 PM

Central Time (CT): November 9 at 11 PM

Eastern Time (ET): November 10 at 12 AM

Brazil (UTC -3): November 10 at 2 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 10 at 5 AM

Central European Time (CET): November 10 at 6 AM

Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 10 at 8 AM

India Standard Time (IST): November 10 at 10:30 AM

China Standard Time (CST): November 10 at 1 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST): November 10 at 2 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 10 at 4 PM

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): November 10 at 6 PM

When Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release for Consoles?

Modern Warfare 3 is also available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, and PlayStation 5. The console release comes early to some parts of North America but is released on November 10th at 12 AM local time for other parts of the world.

Since that can be a little confusing, here’s the breakdown of when you can hit the battlefield on your console:

Pacific Time (PT): November 9 at 9 PM

Mountain Time (MT): November 9 at 10 PM

Central Time (CT): November 9 at 11 PM

Eastern Time (ET): November 10 at 12 AM

Brazil (UTC -3): November 10 at 12 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 10 at 12 AM

Central European Time (CET): November 10 at 12 AM

Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 10 at 12 AM

India Standard Time (IST): November 10 at 12 AM

China Standard Time (CST): November 10 at 12 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST): November 10 at 12 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 10 at 12 AM

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): November 10 at 12 AM

No matter where you are or how you’ll be joining the fray, Modern Warfare 3 isn’t far off now, so you’d best start planning your ideal loadouts.