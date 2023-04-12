Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – How to find the Cartel in Al Mazrah in DMZ

A new threat has entered the DMZ map on Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and they’re called the Cartel. You will need to track them down somewhere in DMZ, but finding them can be tricky, and you’ll be running all over the game trying to narrow down their location. This guide is going to cover where you need to go to find the Cartel in Al Mazrah while playing DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Cartel in Al Mazrah in DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Cartel is typically well hidden on the Al Mazrah map. They’re not going to be walking around outside of buildings or making it obvious that they’re operating in a specific location. It makes it difficult to track them down, but you can typically find them inside warehouses. You’ll want to check any warehouse you can find specifically on the Al Mazrah map.

Multiple players have had a good amount of success by checking out the Port, on the west part of the city. Alternatively, you can make your way to any large locations, such as Rohan Oil, Al Mazrah City, or on the south side, close to Sarrif Bay and the Observatory, where you can find Warehouses, to potentially locate these enemies.

For those working on the Cartel Investigation quest, you’ll know you’ve discovered a location with the Cartel members as the notification for completing this quest will finish. You’ll now need to take out at least five Cartel soldiers, followed by grabbing two large contraband packages, and leaving the map with them in your inventory.

The Cartel enemies are heavily enforced with a wide arsenal, so we do not recommend taking the enemies down yourself. You’ll want to bring a good amount of firepower with you, plenty of armor, and some allies to help back you up, securing a Cartel hideout.