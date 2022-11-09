Can Atreus turn into an animal in God of War: Ragnarok? Answered

Spoilers ahead. You have been warned. During 2018’s God of War, when Atreus finds out he’s a god, he asks Kratos if he can turn into an animal. Kratod responds, “No… no, I do not think so.” Kratos doesn’t seem at all sure in his answer, and fans have been speculating since as to whether or not Atreus can turn into an animal, and whether or not he will during God of War: Ragnarok. Well, a pretty definitive answer to this question is given pretty early on in God of War: Ragnarok.

Does atreus turn into an animal in God of War: Ragnarok?

At the start of the game, Kratos and Atreus return hom to find that Atreus’ best friend, the wolf Fenrir, is breathing his last breaths. He dies in Atreus’ arms, and the boy insists on burying him before proceeding with his usual rigorous training regime. Kratos goes to take a nap, and when he awakes, Atreus has still not returned. Accompanied by the talking head, Mimir, Kratos goes out into the forest in search of his son.

Along the way, Kratos discovers the fresh corpse of a bear that has been savaged by another, bigger bear. Between them, Mimir and Kratos speculate that Atreus has somehow gotten entangled with this giant bear and with a gang of raiders that have recently moved into a nearby cave. And, sure enough, Kratos ends up fighting the giant bear, whose name is Björn, in the game’s first boss fight.

But here’s the twist: as Kratos is choking the life out of the bear, it reverts to its true form — Atreus. Fortunately, Kratos realizes what’s happening and releases the choke hold before he ends up killing his own son (he’s already got enough to be regretful and angry about as it is). So yes, Atreus can turn into an animal in God of War: Ragnarok. Specifically, he turns into a giant bear called Björn whenever he gets so emotional that he can’t control himself.