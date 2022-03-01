Can Destiny 2 run on Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is a portable system created by Valve to run your Steam games rather than being stuck from your computer. You’ll find various games capable of being played on it, such as RAM demanding games, such as Elden Ring. What are the chances of playing Destiny 2 from a Steam Deck?

Unfortunately, it looks like Guardians won’t find a way to jump onto the Steam Deck. Bungie has shared that the Steam Deck will not support Destiny 2.

The information was shared from Bungie’s Steam Guide page, where the developers initially expanded on how to migrate Destiny 2 over from Battle.net to Steam back in 2019. With the confirmation of Destiny 2 not coming to the system, we don’t know if the developers are waiting to release it to the portable device in the future or will not be offering it at all.

Bungie does share in this guide that players who do attempt to run Destiny 2 from a Steam Deck will be met with a game banned. For Guardians who would prefer not to be banned from the game, we recommend you avoid trying to make it work on the Steam Deck and instead stick to your computer to enjoy the game.