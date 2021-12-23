Can you catch a shiny Bergmite in Pokémon Go?

There are several Pokémon for you to catch and add to your Pokémon Go collection. How you go about encountering them varies on where they’re available, which can make finding them a bit difficult. Even more challenging is finding a shiny version of that Pokémon. With Bergmite’s arrival, what are the odds of finding a shiny version? Here’s what you need to know if you can catch a shiny Bergmite in Pokémon Go.

With Bergmite releasing alongside the Winter Holidays 2021 Part 2 event, we can confirm a shiny version will not be available. Niantic will do this with most of their Pokémon in the game, but a handful has a chance to spawn a shiny version every so often when they initially debut. Unfortunately, Bergmite is not one of these Pokémon.

We imagine Niantic will be releasing the shiny version of Bergmite sometime in the future, typically in a year or two. It usually takes a year or longer for a shiny version to release, generally alongside a larger event where the announcement of a new shiny Pokémon is a minor footnote of the upcoming festivities. We imagine we could see a shiny Bergmite releasing in late 2022, or event 2023, for a winter event. Right now, and for quite a long time, we won’t have any indication of when the shiny version will arrive.