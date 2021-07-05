Can you catch a shiny Darumaka in Pokémon Go?

Darumaka is an adorable Fire-type Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Go. It evolves into Darmanitan, a powerful Fire-type that is considered an excellent glass cannon, capable of being extremely useful in raid battles, and being a spicy option for you to use in the Ultra or Master League Classic Leagues, the PvP portion of Pokémon Go. For the fifth anniversary, Darumaka is receiving an increased spawn rate from July 6 to 15, but the shiny version is also releasing after being in the game for well over a year.

To capture Darumaka’s shiny version, you’re going to have your work cut out for you. Darumaka has an increased spawn in the wild, and you can encounter it in one-star raids. These are the only locations you have the chance to encounter it.

Darumaka does not have an increased spawn when you place a lure on a Pokéstop, boosting it for an hour. Your best chance to potentially receive a shiny version of Darumaka will be to challenge it at a one-star raid. All players have a one in 20 chance of it being a shiny version. This is compared to finding it in the wild, which is a one in 500 chance. Both of them are rough, but it’s better in a raid. The problem is you’re going to be using a raid pass to capture it.

Once the fifth anniversary event for Pokémon Go wraps up, shiny Darumaka will remain. Darumaka appears every so often as an increased spawn rate for events and can be found pretty often throughout the world in the wild. It normally appears in the summer months for the southern and northern hemispheres.