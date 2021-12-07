Can you catch a shiny Druddigon in Pokémon Go?

Druddigon can appear during the Pokémon Go Dragonspiral Descent event for the Season of Heritage. The Pokémon is making its debut, and everyone will want to try capturing this Pokémon to add it to their collection. But, because it’s a new Pokémon, can you catch a shiny version of Druddigon in Pokémon Go?

Typically, we would inform you that no, you cannot. Most new Pokémon do not have a shiny form available when the game launches, and you’ll have to wait a year or two for another event to happen where players can receive a chance of a shiny version. However, that’s not the case for Druddigon. For the Dragonspira Descent event, you’ll have the opportunity to encounter a shiny Druddigon in the wild and if you try to catch it from raid battles.

Whenever you try to catch Druddigon after it arrives in Pokémon Go, you can have a chance to encounter the shiny version. Druddigon will appear from field research tasks and three-star raids. All of these are decent ways to encounter this Pokémon, although the wild might be the most challenging method because it’s a Dragon-type, even for this event.

The chances of a shiny version are low, but it never hurts to go shiny hunting for a Druddigon.