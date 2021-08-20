Can you catch a shiny Galarian Darumaka in Pokémon Go?

There are multiple Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go during every major event. These events are also a way for the shiny versions of a previously released Pokémon to come out, increasing the hype for a particular character. For those on the lookout for Galar Pokémon, what are the chances that you can catch the shiny version of a Galarian Darumaka?

The shiny version for Galarian Darumaka has not released yet. No matter how many Galarian versions of this Pokémon that you find in the wild, hatch from eggs, or battle in raids, you will not encounter a shiny version of it. This contrasts the original, Fire-type version of Darumaka that does have a shiny version.

The shiny version for the regular Darumaka was released on July 6, during the start of Pokémon Go’s fifth-anniversary celebration. The Galarian Darumaka version will likely happen later in 2021, or we could find it during the early part of 2022. We won’t know until Niantic hints at the release, or provides concrete evidence.

For now, only the regular Darumaka version has a shiny version. The Galarian Darumaka version will come out at a later time. Much like how the Fire-type Darumaka version was released, a shiny Galarian Darumaka will come out during a larger event.