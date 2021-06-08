Can you catch a shiny Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Go? – A Very Slow Discovery

For A Very Slow Discovery event in Pokémon Go, Galarian Slowpoke makes its debut in the mobile game. The Galarian Pokémon are unique captures that a usually tough to catch, so you want to make sure to go out of your way to add it to your collection. Galarian Slowpoke will only be available in raids, so you can’t expect to encounter it when you’re walking around your neighborhood. Despite being a difficult Pokémon to catch, don’t wait around to see if you can find a shiny version of it.

Even the regular Slowpoke has been in Pokémon Go for years, and it has its shiny version; Galarian Slowpoke is considered a different Pokémon. Because it is a different Pokémon, it does not have a shiny version in the game, and you will not be able to capture one during A Very Slow Discovery. Instead, you’ll only encounter the standard version.

Niantic does this for every new Pokémon that debuts in the game, to a fault. There are a handful of rare occasions where they don’t do this. But for Galarian Slowpoke, they will. It’ll be similar to Galarian Zigzagoon, which received its shiny version during the Luminous Legends Y event at the end of the Season of Legends in May 2021. Galarian Zigzagoon had been in Pokémon Go for a little less than a year until its shiny version was released, and we can expect the same treatment from Galarian Slowpoke.

The shiny version for Galarian Slowpoke won’t be out until sometime in 2022, so we expect it to release alongside a special event. You can expect to have to battle it in raids to capture its shiny version, which is good because raid Pokémon have a much higher chance of being shiny, one in 20 chance, whereas standard Pokémon wandering the wild have a one in 500 or so chance of being shiny.