There are a variety of Pokémon for you to encounter and find as you explore your neighborhood while playing Pokémon Go. These Pokémon have numerous stats attached, but there’s always the chance of finding of a shiny version of a Pokémon. For those trying to catch a Growlithe, can you catch a shiny Growlithe in Pokémon Go?

Growlithe is one of the original Pokémon released when Pokémon Go first came out. As such, we can confirm that this Pokémon does have a shiny form, which means you’ll be able to find one in the wild and add it to your collection. The chances of a shiny Pokémon appearing vary depending on what type of Pokémon you find and what you’re doing. For Growlithe, your options are pretty slim to find a shiny version.

During the Festival of Colors 2022 event, Growlithe will have its Spotlight Hour on March 15. This means that Growlithe will be appearing much more often in the wild, giving you the chance to catch several of them for an hour, from 6 PM to 7 PM in your local time zone. However, while you will encounter multiple Growlithes at that time, the chances of catching a shiny version do not increase during the event.