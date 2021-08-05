Can you catch a shiny Heracross in Pokémon Go?

A shiny Pokémon is a rare find in Pokémon Go. The chances of encountering a version like this are always pretty low, and sometimes you run into the issue of a Pokémon not having one yet. Niantic typically releases a Pokémon, and then a year or so later releases the shiny version in a separate event. If you’re looking to catch a Heracross, you have your work cut out for you because it only appears in South America. What are the chances of capturing a shiny Heracross?

The shiny version of Heracross is making its debut during the Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space event, which goes from August 6 to 17. During this time, Heracross will be spawning worldwide for everyone to capture. The only way you’ll be able to encounter it during the event will be from three-star raids, so you’ll want to reserve a raid pass for it. If you’re trying to aim for the shiny version, you have a one in 20 chance of seeing one appear after you beat it at the three-star raid.

The chances of seeing Heracross in the wild or spawn from eggs is nonexistent during the Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2 event. Outside of the event, you’ll have to find it in the wild and from 5km eggs that you acquire from Pokéstops in South America. It is a region-exclusive Pokémon.