You’ll find that multiple Pokémon in Pokémon Go have shiny versions in the game. However, not all of the time, especially newer Pokémon. A shiny version typically releases as a special event for a Pokémon, giving them an increased chance to appear in the wild. The Hisuian Voltorb has arrived to Pokémon Go in celebration of the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and its appearing in the wild. Can you catch a shiny Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Go?

The shiny version of Hisuian Voltorb has not been released to Pokémon Go. Although the original version of Voltorb has already released and has been available for quite some time, the Hisuian Voltorb and Voltorb from the Kanto region are different, and thus, have unique shiny versions. The shiny version for Hisuian Voltorb has a diverse color palette, but when the shiny version of Hisuian Voltorb releases, it will likely be in an event.

We can’t expect the shiny version of Hisuian Voltorb to appear any time soon. We might see it happen in a year or two, but Niantic has not detailed or set any expectations for when this will happen. So, for now, you’ll be able to find Hisuian Voltorb appearing in the wild, and you catch them. The more you catch, the better prepared you’ll be when you can evolve it into Hisuian Electrode.