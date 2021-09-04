Can you catch a shiny Hoopa Confined in Pokémon Go? – September 5, 2021

For those working their way through the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story in Pokémon Go, starting on September 5, a step will become available for players to complete where they can capture Hoopa in its Confined form. The Pokémon will be available to all players who work through the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, which began at the start of the Season of Mischief. So, with Hoopa being a guaranteed encounter for this Special Research task, can you catch a shiny Hoopa Confined?

Like other new Pokémon that arrive in Pokémon Go, Hoopa Confined’s shiny form will not be available. Instead, if a shiny form for those Mythical Pokémon appears, it’s going to happen during a special event, and the event will center around the release of a shiny Hoopa.

However, because the Season of Mischief is all about Hoopa’s arrival, players will have the chance to catch this Pokémon and add it to their collection. Thus, we can expect another opportunity well into the future to catch its shiny form. When we mean later in the future, we’re talking several years. Mew, for example, only recently received its shiny form earlier this year following the Tour: Kanto celebration, and Mew had been in Pokémon Go since 2018.

We don’t know when we can expect Hoopa’s shiny form to become available, but players can expect to complete a Special Research project to access it when it does happen. Capturing Mythical Pokémon is never an easy task.