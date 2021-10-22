Can you catch a shiny Lampent in Pokémon Go?

There are several Pokémon in Pokémon Go that have the chance to be a shiny version when you encounter it. The real trick is not only finding them but knowing if a Pokémon has their shiny version activated in the game or not. When it comes to Lampent, you might be fighting it in a raid and hoping for a shiny version.

Unfortunately, Lampent and all of its current evolutions do not have a shiny version in Pokémon Go. The starting evolution for this Pokémon, Litwick, was initially released to Pokémon Go in September 2019. However, it still has not received a shiny version. It did not receive its shiny version during the 2021 Halloween Mischief event; Spinarak did.

We can likely expect this Pokémon’s shiny version to appear next year, hopefully. It’s all up in the air. Niantic does not hint at or provide concrete information for a Pokémon’s shiny version unless they announce its exact release date. They’ll typically do this right before the event stats. Most Pokémon wait about a year or so before receiving its shiny version, and for Litwick, Lampent, and Chandelure, we might have to wait a little bit longer.

Litwick does not usually appear in the wild. If it does, it’s a rare spawn. The best way to encounter it is to battle it in a raid or fight Lampent in a three-star raid. When Litwick’s event arrives with its shiny version, it will likely appear in raids.